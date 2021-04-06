Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 21:26

Lonely Planet lists Ireland's top 10 beaches

Eight of those selected are along the west coast, with two each in Donegal, Mayo and Kerry.
Travel publisher Lonely Planet has named Ireland's best beaches to visit.

Beaches in Sligo, Galway, Waterford and Dublin also make the top 10.

The writer described Ireland's coastline as “a beachgoer's paradise”.

Recognition of the seaside spots will come as welcome news to many facing a second summer of staycations amid international travel restrictions.

Among the top beaches is Ballymastocker Bay in Co Donegal, which was once voted the second most beautiful beach in the world by Observer newspaper readers (pipped only by the Seychelles).

Also featured is Keem Bay in Co Mayo, the famous horseshoe bay with golden sand found at the western reaches of Achill Island.

Here is the list of Ireland's best beaches, as chosen by Lonely Planet.

  • Dog’s Bay/Gurteen Bay, Co Galway
  • Trá Mór, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal
  • Keem Bay, Achill, Co Mayo
  • Streedagh Strand, Co Sligo
  • Inch Strand, Co Kerry
  • Banna Strand, Co Kerry
  • Trawmore Bay, Achill Island, Co Mayo
  • Ballyquin Beach, Ardmore, Co Waterford
  • Ballymastocker Bay, Co Donegal
  • Killiney Beach, Co Dublin

