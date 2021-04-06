Two killed and two injured after multi-vehicle crash in Co Louth

Two people have been killed following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Louth.

Three cars were involved in the crash on the N33 Ardee link road, just off the M1 at Richardstown, Dunleer, at about 8.10am on Tuesday.

A man in his early 50s, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle, was fatally injured when his car collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the second car, a man in his mid-30s, also died following the collision. A passenger in his vehicle was treated for non life-threatening injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The bodies of the two deceased men were removed to the mortuary at the same hospital.

The car also struck a third vehicle. The driver of this car was removed to hospital in Drogheda with non life threatening injuries.

Forensic investigators remain at the scene. According to the AA, the N33 remains closed from the junction with the N52 Dundalk Road to the M1 at junction 14 for Ardee.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the M1, or on the Ardee link road at Richardstown this morning, to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.