Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 09:55

Lil Nas X shares message for his ‘haters’ after topping US charts with Montero

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) arrived in a blaze of publicity thanks largely to the accompanying music video
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rapper Lil Nas X shared a message for his “haters” after controversial single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) debuted at number one in the US charts.

The hip hop star released the track late last month alongside a provocative music video which featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.

Lil Nas X, who is gay, became a target of conservative criticism due to the video.

After it was confirmed Montero (Call Me By Your Name) had topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a delighted Lil Nas X shared a message for his detractors.

“I hope my haters are sad,” the Grammy winner said. “I hope they are crying. I want your tears to fill my grammy cup.”

He is best known for the megahit Old Town Road, which topped the Billboard chart for a record 19 weeks in 2019.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, reflected on his meteoric career while celebrating his latest success.

He said: “Y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead.

“He could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily (I love you).”

Lil Nas X is top of the UK singles charts with Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

After the song’s release, he said he hoped it would further normalise being gay and help bring more LGBT narratives into mainstream pop music.

He came out as gay in 2019.

