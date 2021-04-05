320 new cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths

Kenneth Fox

A further 320 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They also confirmed that there were no additional deaths this evening.

With 320 cases this evening, it means there has now been a total of 238,466 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Nphet said as of April 2nd, 2021, 923,878 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 655,292 people have received their first dose and 268,586 people have received their second dose.

The figures come as the Government is considering adding a number of countries to the mandatory hotel quarantine list in the coming weeks.

Government sources told the Irish Examiner that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is preparing to add more countries to the list.

Despite opposition from some Fine Gael members, France is set to be one of the countries added to the list as the Covid-19 infection rate worsens in the country.

Mr Donnelly has the legal power to add countries to the list without the approval of Cabinet ministers.

However, he does need the support of Attorney General Paul Gallagher. The Attorney General expressed concerns about the legality of plans to add more countries to the list last week.

One minister told the Irish Examiner there was “a strong view from the health experts that more need to be added and a real concern that we could see a repeat of Christmas, when Irish people came home and may have brought new variants with them