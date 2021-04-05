Haaland could leave Dortmund if they miss out on Champions League

By PA Sport Staff

The saga of Erling Haaland continues, with the Sun reporting the young Norwegian could be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund if they miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League, with a host of top European sides all linked with the 20-year-old.

West Ham have accepted they will have to look carefully at offers for Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in the summer, the Mirror reports. Rice and Soucek have helped David Moyes’ side to the top half of the table this campaign.

Italy could beckon for Yerry Mina, writes the Sun, with both Inter Milan and Fiorentina interested in signing the Everton and Colombia centre-back.

Brendan Rodgers worked with Callum McGregor at Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Callum McGregor is among the targets for Leicester, writes the Sun. Brendan Rodgers is said to be keen on a reunion with the 27-year-old Celtic and Scotland midfielder who played under the Foxes boss when he was at Parkhead.

John Terry, who is part of the Aston Villa set-up after hanging up his boots, is one of the contenders to succeed Chris Wilder as Sheffield United, says the Mirror. Wilder left the Blades by mutual consent in March.

Social media round-up

Celtic boss-in-waiting Eddie Howe will target Bournemouth skipper Steve Cook as key summer transfer https://t.co/nLF9zJsM7m — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 4, 2021

Frank Lampard 'leading candidate on list for new job' three months after #CFC sacking https://t.co/wa6GtDA1xd pic.twitter.com/9oKH2GxN7o — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) April 4, 2021

Players to watch

Ousmane Dembele: A quartet of clubs are interested in landing the Barcelona and France forward, with Manchester United and Juventus most eager but Liverpool and Paris St Germain also in the hunt, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Neymar: The Brazil forward has signed a pre-contract agreement to stay at Paris St Germain until 2026, says Telefoot.

Alvaro Morata: Juventus will not extend the Spain striker’s loan deal as they cannot afford to pay Atletico Madrid the £8.5million fee being asked, writes AS.