Bank holiday sees return of ‘wintry’ weather conditions

Temperatures have plummetted, “hard frosts” are on the way, and we should brace for snow and “wintry showers” in coming days.

According to Met Éireann, the last day of the bank holiday weekend will remain dry and breezy with sunny spells, but temperatures are about to fall dramatically from highs of 14 degrees on Saturday and Sunday to between just 4 and 7 degrees on Monday. And gusty winds will have us feeling even chillier.

From Monday night, “cold with wintry showers of light sleet and snow” is forecast in north Connacht and Ulster at first but extending everywhere by Tuesday morning and temperatures dipping as low as -3 degrees.

Colder than normal this week with some unusually late season frost.🥶



Detailed forecast and outlook here ➡️



Temp forecast⬇️until Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/kWAHpAiwaI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 5, 2021

By Tuesday afternoon we could be facing showers of “wintry sleet and snow” with the “possibility of a longer spell of rain later in the afternoon and evening in the west”. Northerly winds will have us all “feeling cold . . . with highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees”.

Tuesday night promises “wintry showers” towards the east, cloud and rain on western coasts and lowest temperatures of between -3 and 1 degree “with a widespread sharp to severe frost” inland in the west and southwest.

Things will warm up on Wednesday with temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees – but “generally cloudy conditions” will bring rain, and “persistent” rain across the west and northwest.

Temperatures look set to hover at 8 to 10 degrees on Thursday before falling back towards the weekend, with rain and drizzle remaining throughout.