Second Cork anti-lockdown protest set for Easter Saturday

Olivia Kelleher

A second anti-lockdown protest is due to take place on Saturday in Cork City centre with organisers emphasising the peaceful nature of the event.

Spokesperson for the 'Rally for Truth' Diarmaid Ó Cadhla told Cork's Red FM that at 2pm protestors will march from the Grand Parade up Patrick St as far as Brown Thomas.

"There will be speakers and musicians there. It's a family friendly day. Speakers will address the very important issues of healthcare, of people's right to voluntary control of their own health, people's right not to have a vaccine if they choose not to do so, not to wear a mask if they choose not to do so, but at the same time recognising others rights, if they wish to do those things."

Gardaí have urged members of the public not to attend the protest and policing measures will be in place.

Separately, three people were arrested at a small anti-lockdown protest in Cork on Thursday.

The last large protest in Cork passed off without incident on March 6th, when up to 500 people gathered in the City.