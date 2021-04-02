Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 12:25

Paloma Faith says her newborn daughter is in hospital with an infection

The child was born last month
Paloma Faith says her newborn daughter is in hospital with an infection

By Tom Horton, PA

Paloma Faith has said her newborn daughter is in hospital with an infection.

The singer, 39, welcomed the birth of her daughter last month with French artist Leyman Lahcine.

She said her baby is “so small and so sweet”.

Ashish Front Row – London Fashion Week September 2019
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Faith wrote on Instagram: “Back in the hospital with my new baby she has an infection of some kind and we have to stay in.

“Bloody sad she’s so small and so sweet.”

Faith announced she was pregnant in September 2020 following a “struggle” with IVF.

The singer said she had six rounds of the treatment.

Faith has two children, welcoming her first daughter in 2016.

More in this section

Demi Lovato: I’ve never really been one of those paparazzi tabloid magnets Demi Lovato: I’ve never really been one of those paparazzi tabloid magnets
Life of tragic DJ Avicii to be explored in new biography Life of tragic DJ Avicii to be explored in new biography
Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding welcomes first child with wife Liv Lo Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding welcomes first child with wife Liv Lo
Rita Wilson: I would talk to a ghost in my bedroom

Rita Wilson: I would talk to a ghost in my bedroom

READ NOW
 