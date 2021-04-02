Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 12:05

Three charged following small anti-lockdown protest in Cork

Three charged following small anti-lockdown protest in Cork

Three men have been arrested in relation to breaches of Covid-19 public health regulations in Cork on Thursday.

The incident, which took place on St Patrick's Bridge in Cork City at approximately 4pm involved a small group of people protesting against current Covid-19 restrictions.

Three members of the group failed to comply with garda instructions and, as a result, were arrested for suspected breaches of the Health Act, 1947.

The three were taken to Bridgewell Garda Station where they were later charged.

The men are due to appear before Cork City District Court on April 14th.

More in this section

Three women return to quarantine hotel after gardaí intercept them 150km away Three women return to quarantine hotel after gardaí intercept them 150km away
Warning messages will be played at Dublin dog poo black spots Warning messages will be played at Dublin dog poo black spots
Covid-19: Close contacts may not have to isolate if fully vaccinated Covid-19: Close contacts may not have to isolate if fully vaccinated
Doctor to stop giving Covid vaccines after ‘intimidating’ calls

Doctor to stop giving Covid vaccines after ‘intimidating’ calls

READ NOW
 