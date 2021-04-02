Rolex watches and €18,000 in cash seized in Cork

Cash to the value of approximately €18,000 and two suspected Rolex watches have been seized from a car in Cork.

Gardaí carrying out a routine patrol on the Lower Glanmire Road in Cork City stopped a car at approximately 9.30am on Thursday which they determined had no tax or insurance.

After speaking to the driver, a man in his 30s, a search was carried out, during which the cash and the watches, believed to be worth approximately €18,000, were discovered.

The car was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for having no tax and insurance.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made in relation to the matter and an investigation is ongoing.