Two men to appear in court charged with robbery and assault in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick have charged two men in connection with a robbery and assault which took place on January 15th.

The incident occurred at a retail premises in Annacotty, when a cash-in-transit employee was assaulted and threatened before being instructed to hand over the bag he was carrying.

Following their investigations, gardaí arrested three men in connection with the incident and two of those men have now been charged.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court later today.

The third man, aged in his 40s, has been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).