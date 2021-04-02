Mass vaccination centre opens at Cork City Hall

Olivia Kelleher

A vaccination centre at Cork City Hall which will be the hub for injections in Leeside became operational as of 8am today.

Work began to convert City Hall in to a vaccination centre in February. Today's vaccination programme onsite is for frontline healthcare workers only.

Between 750 to 800 frontline healthcare workers, who have already received appointments, will be administered the vaccine in City Hall today with vaccinations running until 8pm.

The vaccination centre has been established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

Public opening

When fully operational and opened to the public, the centre will have up to 30 booths. The centre will then be used to vaccinate people in line with the vaccine allocation groupings set out by the Government.

The South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare have expressed their appreciation to Cork City Council for their ongoing support in relation to the Cork City Hall vaccination centre.

The centre at Cork City Hall is one of five vaccination hubs in Co Cork.

A vaccination centre opened in Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh last month. Like City Hall, the centre has 30 booths and will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 per day if needed.

The other hubs in the county are located at City Hall, the MTU campus in Bishopstown, the Mallow GAA Club and at Bantry Primary Care Centre.