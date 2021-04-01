Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 22:00

Two men charged in relation to shooting on Eugene Street

The two men were among a group of five arrested on Wednesday morning of this week
Two men have been charged in relation to a shooting incident that took place on Eugene Street, Dublin 8 on February 24th.

The two men were among a group of five arrested on Wednesday morning of this week.

The men, aged in their mid and late 20s, were charged this evening and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning at 10.30am.

The other three men arrested on Wednesday morning — two aged in their 20s and one a juvenile — were all released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said in a statement.

