Man (73) arrested as €110k and cash counting machine seized in Finglas

Gardaí have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in organised crime, after more than €110,000 and a cash counting machine were also seized in Finglas.

Earlier on Thursday, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Garda Dog Unit conducted a search at an address in Finglas, Dublin.

During the search, cash valued at over €110,000 was seized, along with a cash counting machine, a vacuum packing machine, jewellery, watches and an encrypted phone.

In the course of the operation, gardaí said the 73-year-old man “was arrested on suspicion of involvement... in activates of a criminal organisation contrary to Section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended to enhance and facilitate money laundering.”

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Finglas Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said in a statement.