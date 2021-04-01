Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 21:24

Eamonn Holmes says he is in hospital with pain like he has ‘never experienced’

The television presenter said he did not know the cause of the pain
By Tom Horton, PA

Eamonn Holmes says he has gone to hospital after having “pain like I’ve never experienced in my life”.

The television presenter, 61, shared the message alongside an image of him in hospital wearing a mask.

He said he does not know the cause of the pain.

He tweeted: “At Hospital ….. pain like I’ve never experienced in my life.

“Need to find out what’s causing this.

“Wish me well.”

On Tuesday Holmes said in a tweet that he had “chronic pain”, adding he “just can’t get it to go away”.

“Sadly so many of you know the feeling,” he added.

“Thanks for sharing your stories. I’m determined to beat this …however much it hurts.”

