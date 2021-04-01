Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 20:45

Government adds 26 states to hotel quarantine list, excluding US and EU

Plans to expand mandatory hotel quarantine to 43 additional countries sparked a major row
The Government has added 26 further states to the list of counties whose arrivals are subject to mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland.

Plans to expand mandatory hotel quarantine to 43 additional countries, including the United States, Germany and France, sparked a major row within Government and these destinations have not been included on the list.

In a statement, the Department of Health said advice from Ireland’s acting chief medical officer regarding the inclusion of a number of other states, not included in the new update, will be considered ahead of the Government’s next meeting.

“Ongoing considerations will also address various issues including the operational capacity that may be required to accommodate additional travellers and issues related to the Common Travel Area and the need to consult with our EU partners,” the Department said in a statement.

“Further consideration will also be given to ways in which measures pertaining to those travelling from non-designated states might be further strengthened.”

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, expressed the opinion earlier this afternoon that countries where a high number of Irish people reside should not be included on the list.

New additions

The Department has now confirmed that 26 additional states have been added to Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list by the Minister for Health, following consultation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Travellers from the below will have to book accommodation for mandatory hotel quarantine if they intend to arrive in Ireland after 4am on Tuesday, April 6th:

  1. the Republic of Albania
  2. the Principality of Andorra
  3. Aruba
  4. the Kingdom of Bahrain
  5. Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
  6. the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
  7. the State of Israel
  8. the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
  9. the Republic of Kosovo
  10. the State of Kuwait
  11. the Republic of Lebanon
  12. the Republic of San Marino
  13. the Republic of Moldova
  14. the Principality of Monaco
  15. Montenegro
  16. the Federal Republic of Nigeria
  17. the Republic of North Macedonia
  18. the Sultanate of Oman
  19. the State of Palestine
  20. the Republic of the Philippines
  21. the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
  22. the State of Qatar
  23. Saint Lucia
  24. the Republic of Serbia
  25. the Federal Republic of Somalia
  26. the Territory of the Wallis and Futuna Islands

The Department also confirmed that one state, the Republic of Mauritius, will be removed from the hotel quarantine list.

