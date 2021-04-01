Covid-19: 18 deaths and 761 cases as Glynn warns of fourth wave

There have been 18 further deaths and 761 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March and seven occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 81 years, and the age range was from 59 to 95 years.

Of the cases notified today:

72 per cent are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 33 years old;

372 are located in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, there were 274 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, including 63 in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations were seen over the past 24 hours.

Fourth wave

The figures come as chief medics from both sides of the Border have issued a joint appeal, asking those on the island to follow public health advice over the Easter period.

The Republic's deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, and Northern Ireland's chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, held a meeting this afternoon.

Both warned of the potential for a fourth wave of the virus.

“We must ask that, once again, we work together to prevent a further wave of infection by celebrating this Easter safely. Please continue to stick with the public heath advice. Do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread,” the medics said in a statement.

“We have already seen the clear bonus that vaccinations are bringing with cases and deaths in nursing homes and hospitals and cases amongst healthcare workers falling dramatically across the island. There are much brighter days ahead.

“If we can stick with these measures, we can avoid another wave and all of us, together, will be able to look back as a society, and reflect proudly on how we came together to protect each other and save lives.”

It comes as the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that the Republic’s plan to ramp up its vaccine rollout in April has been dealt a blow, with a drop in the expected number of vaccines delivered this month.

Health Minster Stephen Donnelly was branded “incompetent” earlier on Thursday, during heated exchanges on the vaccine rollout in the Dáil.

Separately, the health service's chief said he is looking ahead to April, May and June with a “fine balance of caution and optimism”.

Paul Reid appealed to people to plan their Easter break safely, amid concern over the potential for a fourth wave of Covid-19.

The number of people in intensive care units at present is “too high” to safely cope with any increased level of transmissions, he said.