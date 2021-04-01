Holly Willoughby gives Phillip Schofield birthday surprise from her children

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Holly Willoughby celebrated her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield’s 59th birthday with a cake made by her three children.

The TV star delivered the present, baked by Harry (11), Belle (9), and six-year-old Chester, to Schofield’s dressing room on Thursday morning.

The treat featured three blue candles and was served on a wooden board engraved with the words “Holly’s Jolly”.

Sharing a photo of the cake on Instagram, the 40-year-old wrote: “Happy birthday to this gorgeous human… love you to bits @schofe forever my partner in laughter…”

Schofield posted a video of himself blowing out the candles and thanked Willoughby’s children for their gift.

On arrival at the This Morning studio, the presenter was greeted by banners and found his dressing room filled with colourful balloons, before celebrating further with buck’s fizz cocktails and a fried breakfast.

As their live broadcast began, Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday played out in the studio and Willoughby presented Schofield with another cake.

We're celebrating our ‘First Class’ presenter’s birthday in style with his own 3-course in-flight meal! #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Plxf7uX0uD — This Morning (@thismorning) April 1, 2021

She then revealed that his birthday surprise was a trip to a British Airways first class cabin installed in the studio, where he sampled an in-flight meal you can cook at home.

Schofield was served a glass of champagne and a series of courses delivered by a production assistant.

Other TV stars including Alison Hammond and Vicki Michelle sent messages of congratulations on social media.

Happy Birthday Fabulous Phillip Schofield. Always fun to see and work with a lovely man, and a great presenter. Have a brilliant day @Schofe @thismorning @dancingonice #MrandMrs @ITV pic.twitter.com/KHGd7NW769 — Vicki Michelle MBE 💙 (@vickimichelle) April 1, 2021

Actress Michelle, best known as Yvette Carte-Blanche in ‘Allo ‘Allo!, wrote: “Happy Birthday Fabulous Phillip Schofield. Always fun to see and work with a lovely man, and a great presenter. Have a brilliant day.”

The TV star, who has been married to wife Steph for 28 years, revealed in February 2020 that he has “been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay”.