Public urged to be cautious near water over Easter weekend

The RNLI and Irish Coast Guard are asking those planning on spending time near water over the Easter break to exercise caution and to follow the relevant water safety advice.

The warning comes amid increased calls for assistance being noted this year, particularly from walkers who have been cut off by rising tides.

Both groups also highlight the need for people to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions, including the 5km travel limit, while also warning that water temperature remain particularly cold at this time of year.

People who find themselves in difficulty, or members of the public who see someone in need of assistance are reminded to call emergency services on 999 or 112.

RNLI water safety manager Kevin Rahill said people must think of their own safety before opting to engage in water-based activities over the Easter break.

"Coastal areas and our inland waterways provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space, but it is important to remember that while air temperatures may be warming up in spring and early summer, water temperatures remain dangerously cold between 8-10 degrees, increasing the risk of cold water shock.

"And if you are out for a walk on the beach, make sure to check the tide times to avoid being cut off by a rising tide," Mr Rahill added.