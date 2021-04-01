GAA ‘extremely disappointed’ over breach of Covid-19 rules by Dublin footballers

By Cate McCurry, PA

The Gaelic Athletic Association said it is “extremely disappointed” that members of the Dublin senior football club broke coronavirus rules by taking part in a training session this week.

The organisation said it will investigate the allegations and issue disciplinary proceedings against those who breached restrictions.

It emerged that members of the senior squad took part in an early-morning secret training session, despite strict rules prohibiting the gathering of people for sports training.

The Irish Independent reported that at least nine players attended a GAA pitch in north Dublin, where the group took part in training drills.

In a statement, a GAA spokesman said: “It is with frustration and extreme disappointment that the GAA acknowledges reports today of a potential breach of both our own Covid guidelines and those of the Government relating to the restrictions in place around team training.

“Less than 48 hours ago, the Association reiterated its commitment to these current guidelines and called for continued compliance in the weeks ahead.

“The GAA will pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and will invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate.

“In the meantime, while we acknowledge that the overwhelming majority of counties and clubs have complied in an appropriate and responsible way with the restrictions currently in place, we once again call on our members and units to uphold the integrity of the Association as part of our ongoing efforts to play our role in thwarting the virus and ensuring a return to activity when it is safe to do so.”

Pictures emerged on Thursday, showing the players in a training session at about 7am on Wednesday.

It came hours after Croke Park circulated a warning to all clubs and counties that any breaches of Covid-19 rules put plans to return to training in “serious jeopardy”.

On Tuesday, the Government confirmed that senior county footballers will be allowed to resume training sessions from April 19th.