Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 10:09

Man threatened staff with syringe in Cork off-licence robbery

Man threatened staff with syringe in Cork off-licence robbery

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in Cork city on Sunday, March 28th.

Shortly before 6pm, a man entered an off-licence on Douglas Street, armed with what is believed to be a syringe, threatened staff and left empty-handed.

Detective gardaí from Anglesea Street attended and carried out a patrol of the area but a suspect was not located. The scene was examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit and CCTV was gathered from the area.

As a result of the initial enquiries a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on the morning of March 31st. He was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

More in this section

Teaching unions to table joint motion demanding vaccine prioritisation Teaching unions to table joint motion demanding vaccine prioritisation
Covid-19: Close contacts may not have to isolate if fully vaccinated Covid-19: Close contacts may not have to isolate if fully vaccinated
Coronavirus in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data Coronavirus in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data
Warning messages will be played at Dublin dog poo black spots

Warning messages will be played at Dublin dog poo black spots

READ NOW
 