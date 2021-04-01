Man threatened staff with syringe in Cork off-licence robbery

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in Cork city on Sunday, March 28th.

Shortly before 6pm, a man entered an off-licence on Douglas Street, armed with what is believed to be a syringe, threatened staff and left empty-handed.

Detective gardaí from Anglesea Street attended and carried out a patrol of the area but a suspect was not located. The scene was examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit and CCTV was gathered from the area.

As a result of the initial enquiries a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on the morning of March 31st. He was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.