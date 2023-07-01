John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm

Celebrating fifty years in business next Monday, John Daly Opticians on Cork’s Oliver Plunkett Street is an independent family-run business that offers a personal highly professional service with state-of-the-art equipment as well as an after-sales service.

“We are so delighted to be celebrating our 50th anniversary and would like to thank our great team and loyal customers for getting us here,” says Clodagh Daly, the director of the business which was set up by her father, John Daly. John, an optician, is now semi-retired. His late wife, Marion, also worked in the business until she passed away eighteen years ago.

Out of a staff of twelve, some of whom are part-time, there are three optometrists on site. Clodagh, who manages the business, joined it twenty years ago. She is very proud to be part of a service that continues to serve Cork. “We have a fantastic team, some of whom have been with us for a long time. They know our customers well and understand their needs. And we’re delighted to be on Oliver Plunkett Street, which is full of character and such a vibrant street.”

The expert team at John Daly Opticians have been keeping customers in safe hands since 1973.

With so many businesses moving online, Clodagh says that her family business is “a destination service as you can’t get your eyes tested online.” This is why the friendly and professional service is appreciated by loyal customers down the decades.

Clodagh says: “We make sure we cater for everybody. We accept medical cards and PRSI. Our frames are from budget to designer level. We have two floors of frames. We have fantastic sunglasses and we supply contact lenses. We have an on-site laboratory where we do our own glazing. We can try to get glasses done in an hour or two if possible.”

There is, says Clodagh, a lot to take into account when choosing frames. “Some people know exactly what they want but we have other people that are delighted with our advice when we go through different styles with them. It’s a personal choice which is determined by the customer’s personal style and their prescription. We need to ensure that the frames are fitting and look well.”

You won't be stuck for choice at John Daly Opticians, with two floors available.

Coloured frames are very much on-trend. “There are a lot more vibrant colours available this year which is great. It makes getting glasses a bit more fun. Blues, reds and greens are popular at the moment.”

Eye health is vitally important and can be a marker of general health. It’s recommended to get an eye examination every two years. Tests can detect eye conditions such as glaucoma, cataract and age-related macular degeneration.

While Clodagh is continuing the family business, she appreciates seeing three generations of the same family coming into the premises. “We might see someone coming in who supported Dad at the beginning. It’s wonderful to see their families also supporting us.”

Based on the bustling Oliver Plunkett Street, John Daly Opticians is a staple part of the heart of Cork city.

John Daly, a Cork man, has weathered the various economic waves during his years in business; from downturns to upturns and in between, he has seen them all. As Clodagh points out, this longevity is down to the individual service on offer, in keeping with tradition at John Daly Opticians.

“Our major passion is customer service, making sure people are happy when they leave.” As Clodagh says, we have only one pair of eyes. It’s important to look after them.

To find out more, visit www.johndalyopticians.com.