Schüco informed!

As a former manufacturer of high-quality solar modules, our active and passive product monitoring obligation has unfortunately recently shown that certain solar modules from our company may be affected by a defect. As guaranteeing product safety is our top priority, we always take all necessary measures to ensure that neither a buyer nor an uninvolved third party is harmed when using the products manufactured by us.

For preventive safety reasons, we are writing to inform you as a precautionary measure about a solar module defect that can be caused by the faulty polyamide backing film from various suppliers. The defect described below may occur in modules that we delivered between 2010 and 2014.

As a result of field incidents, Schüco has identified that a certain type of polyamide backing film from different manufacturers can develop defect patterns that can lead to cracks in the backing film. The potential hazard resulting from the fault pattern depends on the material, location and type of installation as well as other factors.

Danger to life and limb due to electric shock cannot be ruled out under certain weather and environmental conditions.

With immediate effect, parts of the solar power system that may be defective due to the defect patterns described above in the backing films must not be touched under any circumstances without the protective measures against electric shock described below.

Affected items

Backing films of the following solar modules may be affected:

2010-2012

description / item number

MPE 205 PS 05 / 259998

MPE 210 PS 05 / 259647

MPE 215 PS 05 / 259996

MPE 220 PS 05 / 272661

MPE 175 MS 05 / 271312

MPE 180 MS 05 / 271313

MPE 185 MS 05 / 271314

MPE 190 MS 05 / 271362

MPE 200 PS 05 / 271238

Further affected modules

2011-2013

MPE 225 PS 60 / 272367

MPE 230 PS 60 / 272368

MPE 230 PS 60 / 273178

MPE 230 PS 60 / 273182

MPE 235 PS 60 / 272369

MPE 235 PS 60 / 273179

MPE 235 PS 60 / 273183

MPE 240 PS 60 / 273180

MPE 240 PS 60 / 273184

MPE 245 PS 60 / 272774

MPE 245 PS 60 / 273181

MPE 245 PS 60 / 273185

2012-2014

MPE 240 PG 60 FA / 274536

MPE 240 PG 60 FA / 274537

MPE 240 PG 60 FA / 274538

MPE 245 PG 60 FA / 274540

MPE 245 PG 60 FA / 274541

MPE 240 PG 60 FA / 274576

MPE 245 PG 60 FA / 274577

MPE 250 PG 60 FA / 274578

MPE 250 PG 60 FA / 274582

MPE 250 PG 60 FA / 274583

MPE 225 PG 60 FA / 274754

MPE 230 PG 60 FA / 274756

MPE 255 PG 60 FA / 274805

MPE 250 PS 60 FA / 274972

MPE 250 PS 60 FA 274977

MPE 255 PS 60 FA / 274978

MPE 260 PS 60 FA / 274979

2011-2012

MPE 210 PS 12 / 273220

MPE 210 PS 12 / 273308

THE ITEM NUMBERS OF THE AFFECTED MODULES MAY APPEAR ON YOUR INVOICE OR CAN BE FOUND ON THE STICKER ON THE BACK OF THE MODULES.

Important information

IF YOU OPERATE A SYSTEM WITH THE ABOVE-MENTIONED SOLAR MODULES, PLEASE STRICTLY OBSERVE THE FOLLOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

PLEASE CHECK OR INSPECT THE SOLAR FACILITY ONLY UNDER THE FOLLOWING CONDITIONS:

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES TOUCH THE SOLAR MODULES WITHOUT PROTECTIVE MEASURES AGAINST ELECTRIC SHOCK. YOU MUST ALSO NOT TOUCH CABLES OR PLUGS, SUBSTRUCTURE PARTS OR OTHER PARTS OF THE SOLAR SYSTEM WITHOUT APPROPRIATE MEASURES.

ENSURE THAT NO UNINFORMED THIRD PARTIES HAVE ACCESS TO THE SOLAR PLANT. SPECIALIST PERSONNEL MUST BE ADVISED OF THE HAZARD INVOLVED BEFORE CARRYING OUT ANY WORK.

SHOULD IT NOT BE POSSIBLE TO ENSURE THAT NO UNINFORMED THIRD PARTY HAS ACCESS TO THE SYSTEM, THE SYSTEM SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY UNINSTALLED BY PROFESSIONAL PERSONNEL AND THE SOLAR MODULES DISPOSED OF IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW.

PLEASE PASS ON THIS WARNING WITHOUT EXCEPTION AND AS A MATTER OF URGENCY TO ALL PERSONS WHO MAY WORK ON OR OTHERWISE COME INTO CONTACT WITH THE EQUIPMENT.

If you have any questions, please contact us at solartf@schueco.com.

Your modules can continue to be operated in compliance with the above-mentioned instructions.