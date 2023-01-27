Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 15:50

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Hoping to get a heritage project funded in 2023? Applications for the Community Heritage Grant Scheme are now open
The Heritage Grant Scheme helps fund projects like the Ellen Hutchins Festival in West Cork, which works to protect and promote the unique history of Ireland’s first female botanist. Pictured here is Clare Heardman from the Ellen Hutchins Festival.

One of a number of Heritage Council funding opportunities, the Community Heritage Grant Scheme supports capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites, and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, or objects — including buildings.

We particularly welcome projects that give greater access to heritage for people with disabilities and explore the heritage of minority groups.

A wider appreciation of our unique heritage 

The scheme enables communities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to continue existing work in the area of community heritage, or to start some brand new initiatives.

A Community Heritage Grant can be used to protect flora, fauna and wildlife in your area.

The aim of the scheme is to support the many invaluable community groups and heritage organisations in undertaking projects that gather vital information, help manage and promote an awareness of our unique heritage, and of course, foster a wider appreciation of it.

Just some of the many aspects of local community heritage could include monuments, archaeological objects, heritage objects, architectural heritage, flora, fauna, wildlife habitats, landscapes and heritage spaces like gardens and parks.

Project funding 2023

Want to get a local project funded in 2023? The Heritage Council is here to help.

With the help of Heritage Council funding, Báiliúchain Béaloideas Árann, or the Folklore Collection of Aran, are now about to see all their work get a permanent home online, with the launch of a new online resource. Pictured here is Dr Deirdre Ní Chonghaile, Project Manager.

The scheme’s 2023 funding is in the region of 1.5 million while the maximum grant amount is €25,000.

Applicants must contribute 20% towards the project costs, although match funding by way of valuing your voluntary contribution or benefit in kind is allowed.

Who can apply?

The Community Heritage Grant Scheme is open to:

  • Voluntary and community groups including not-for-profit trusts 
  • Heritage-related NGOs 
  • Not-for-profit organisations 
  • Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI) participants — non-governmental 
  • Adopt a Monument Programme participants 

Apply by 5pm on 20th February 2023 

Throughout the application process, the Heritage Council is available to support applicants in any way it can and will host an information webinar shortly.

Applications must be made online through the Heritage Council’s online grants management system, located here.

For more information and full application guidelines, featuring specific examples of projects and applicants eligible for funding, please see here.

Closing date 

The closing date for applications is 20th February at 5pm.

Applicants will be notified of the results in mid-April 2023.

Best of luck to all applicants!

