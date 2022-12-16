Step into the new year with Mazars

January is the time of year that people set goals and make promises to themselves about getting fit and eating well. The trouble with some goals is that they are hard to keep or never established. A fitness and healthy eating plan that lasts will need guidance and motivation. Setting the year off with a resolution you can achieve is a great way to kick-start 2023.

Mazars recognises the benefits of being active. Mazars has run an annual Steps Team Challenge across their three offices in recent years. This year they are delighted to open the challenge up to everyone and help people and organisations set a goal to get your year off to a flying start.

As part of the challenge, your team of four will walk or run a virtual route around Ireland while doing your daily steps. Progress is tracked automatically through a handy app connected to your phone or fitness device. The challenge is a great way to get a group of friends or your organisation involved in a fun and social activity.

Join the challenge

Mazars have teamed up with Olympians Rob Heffernan and Chloe Watkins, who will share some top tips and motivation along the way. Gareth Mullins, Head Chef at the Marker hotel, will bring you some delicious healthy recipes to keep you fuelled over the four-week challenge. Everyone that enters is in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes, including:

Luxury overnight stays for each team member plus one, in the 5-star Marker Hotel, with dinner in the award-winning Brasserie restaurant.

Premium Match day tickets to Ireland vs England, 2023 Six Nations Championship, for each team member with dinner before.

Dinner for every team member plus one in the award-winning Brasserie restaurant in the Marker Hotel.

There are also some great weekly prizes throughout the challenge!

How to join

Joining the challenge couldn't be easier. Just visit the mazars.ie/steps for all the information you need to register your team. If you'd like to launch the challenge in your organisation, you can get started by downloading the starter pack. It contains everything you need to establish the challenge within your organisation.

The challenge runs for four weeks, from 16th January to 12th February. You and your teammate's steps will be added together to complete a virtual route around Ireland, equivalent to an incredible 1,893,898 steps. Everyone that enters is in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

The many beautiful riverside walks across Ireland can be a perfect place to get your steps in like during the challenge.

"The Steps Team Challenge at Mazars has been extremely well received by the internal Mazars community in recent years. It can sometimes be difficult to find events that bring people who work either in the office or remotely together, but the steps challenge does just that. Mazars are delighted to open up the challenge to everyone this year and help colleagues, clients, friends and organisations alike get 2023 off to a healthy start. We have some great prizes along the virtual route so it's not just the people who do the most steps that get prizes and Mazars will also make a donation to a charity nominated by the winning team. We are really looking forward to what promises to be a great event" notes Tom O'Brien, Managing Partner, Mazars.

January can be a difficult time for people to find motivation. The dark mornings and long winter nights can make it challenging to stay on top of our fitness goals. "The Mazars Steps Team Challenge is a great way to get active and get involved in a team event," says Rob Heffernan, World Champion and Olympic Walker. "I'm delighted to be involved with the Mazars Steps Team challenge. Getting out for a walk or run alone can be a bit lonesome, but this challenge is a great way to stay connected with others and enjoy the benefits of making a conscious effort to move more. I look forward to sharing some tips and motivation along the way. I can't wait to see teams hitting key milestones along the virtual route around Ireland," notes Heffernan.

International hockey player and Mazars auditor Chloe Watkins is a team player and has enjoyed the Steps Team Challenge in recent years. "With such a busy schedule, it can be difficult to take on new challenges. But the Steps Team Challenge is so easy to be a part of, and having your teammates spur you on over the four weeks is a great incentive. It's been a great way to bring everyone together at Mazars and build up some friendly rivalry with your friends and colleagues," Watkins notes.

After a busy Christmas period, kick-starting the new year can be daunting. Mazars have taken all the hassle out of organising the challenge. Register on their website or app, connect your phone or fitness device, and all steps record automatically. Why not encourage your organisation and colleagues to join? Step into the new year with Mazars and sign up now.

Sign up for Mazars Steps Team Challenge.