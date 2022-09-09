Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final

Irish Champions Weekend is the jewel in the crown of Irish flat racing and there is another crown up for grabs on Saturday at Leopardstown. The recently rejuvenated Tote has launched their search for the best punter in Ireland with their betting tournament focused on the action at the Foxrock venue.

Punters will have their eyes firmly fixed on the top prize of €1000, but there’s a carrot for finishing in the top 10 too. Those who do so will qualify to take on the Best of the UK at British Champions Day for a prize fund of €50,000 in a few weeks’ time. Another chance to demonstrate Ireland’s racing superiority over our nearest neighbours!

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. There’s a tricky seven race card to be navigated at Leopardstown first before securing one of those coveted spots. Thanks to boosted liquidity via the World Pool initiative, Tote dividends on exotics are expected to be big. In other words, it will pay to explore options on Swinger, Exacta, Trifecta and Quinella bets. Jackpot and Placepot returns will no doubt be healthy too.

Tote betting tournaments have seen €243,630 won by players this year and it’s not all about big bets. In fact, the small stakes players have been hugely successful, recent tournament winning examples include a €16.80 Trifecta perm returning €2,951.73 and an €8 scoop6 returning €27,000.

The benefits of entering, by opting-in and placing three bets to a combined minimum value of €10, are plain to see. Now just the simple task of finding a winner or two and announcing yourself as the best punter in Ireland.

Racing at Leopardstown gets underway at 1:30pm on Saturday but our first bet of the day is in Sovereign Path Handicap over 7 furlongs at 2:05pm.

Irish Champions Weekend has been a happy hunting ground for Meath based trainer Ger Lyons and Markaz Paname could be another competitive runner for the Glenburnie team. One time Group 2 winner Pierre Lapin has been banging on the door in these types of races, now in the hands of Ado McGuinness. A Swinger bet combining the two could get us off to a flyer in the opener.

A reminder – a Swinger means if they both finish in the first three, you’ll win a share of the pool, and with boosted liquidity in the Exotic pools, the dividends should be chunky!

At 3:10pm it’s the Paddy Power Stakes, a Group 3 over a mile and a half. Paddy Twomey has had a good season with his fillies and Earl Of Tyrone is an interesting contender here. He has looked progressive this season with wins at Bellewstown, Limerick and the Curragh and while he could only manage third in the Ebor at York, a strongly run mile and a half could be right up his street on Saturday.

A win bet with the Tote SP Guarantee and Tote+ terms should do nicely here. While Billy Lee is a well known rider on the Irish circuit, he might not be as recognisable to World Pool punters around the globe which might help increase the dividend!

They go to post for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, the centrepiece of the day, at 3:45pm. Vadeni has been highly impressive in his two Group 1 win this season, following up his French Derby victory at Sandown in the Coral Eclipse. He could very well add a third victory at the highest level to his CV here and Mishriff will likely give him most to think about. An Exacta could be the order of the day here with those two.

4:55pm sees them jump off for the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes, the final Group 1 of the day, and a Quinella featuring Homeless Songs and Saffron Beach should wrap up the betting for this writer on Day 1 of Irish Champions Weekend.

