Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

With businesses recently coming to rely on technology in ways we would never have foreseen, the Dell Technologies Forum is confirmed to take place in Dublin on September 27th with a focus on helping businesses uncover how emerging technologies can unlock new possibilities for growth.

The annual conference, which has been held virtually for the past two years, will return to an in-person experience at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

By engaging in breakout sessions, interactive experiences and connecting with technologists and industry experts, attendants will gain valuable insights focused on everything from multi-cloud strategy delivered as-a-service to modernised and secure technologies and enabling AI decision making at the edge.

Over the course of the event, a series of keynote speakers, including Jason Ward, Managing Director of Dell Technologies Ireland, will discuss some of the most exciting trends in the world of technology today.

Cyber resilience

With the new world of work changing the way we tackle cyber threats, Forum speakers will analyse the findings of this year’s ‘Cyber Resilience Survey’. Developed by Dell Technologies in partnership with the Executive Institute, the study seeks to understand the changing attitudes of business leaders towards cybersecurity and the steps taken by Irish businesses to enhance their cyber resilience in a data-driven era.

Among the key findings are that 69% of businesses believe hybrid working arrangements will increase the chances of a cyberattack or incident, with the vast majority of businesses surveyed — 91% — taking steps to enhance data protection in the past 12 months.

As the link between digital and cyber resilience increases, attendees can expect to acquire key insights into the strategies businesses can adopt to navigate an evolving cyber threat landscape and how Dell Technologies can partner with organisations to support them on this journey.

APEX

The company will also be showcasing the innovations afforded by APEX — the company’s breakthrough portfolio of as-a-service offerings that can help simplify digital transformation for businesses across Ireland and reduce costs by increasing IT agility and control.

With the launch of Apex Data Storage Services into the Irish market earlier this year, Forum is the ideal venue for Irish business leaders to learn more about how to harness the value of this as-a-service solution for their business.

Commenting on the launch of Dell Technologies Forum 2022, Jason Ward, Vice-President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies Ireland said:

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed first-hand the impact that technology has had in empowering businesses to achieve continued growth at a level we hadn't imagined before. But for organisations of any size to succeed into the future, they’ll need to unlock the value of data at the edge and invest in new and emerging technologies.

“The Dell Technologies Forum provides the opportunity to discuss how businesses can achieve this while gaining valuable insights into how they can manage and analyse data. We will also discuss how Dell Technologies is investing in different solutions, including APEX, multi-cloud environments and cybersecurity, to help ensure that companies can secure their data while gaining a competitive edge.

“By accessing the insights and solutions from the team of experts at this year’s Dell Technologies Forum, leaders across Ireland can harness new growth opportunities, unlock the true value of data and accelerate the pace of digital transformation in 2022 and beyond.”

