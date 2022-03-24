“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”

Having been an institution in Cork for kids and adults alike over the past ten years, Party Delights are finally moving into their first ‘forever home’ there.

Their Halloween HQ first came to Cork with their pop-up store in 2012. Ever since then, they’ve been welcomed with open arms.

“We first opened our Halloween HQ on Patrick Street, about a decade ago now,” explains Managing Director Vincent Lynch. “They were only seasonal pop-up stores but every year since then we’ve had at least one, and some years up to three, of those Halloween HQs in Cork for October, except during Covid.

“The pop-ups have always been really successful and well-liked by Corkonians! Pre-Covid our plan was to open a permanent party store in Cork by 2020, but obviously that got put on ice due to lockdown. We’re doing well with our branch in Dublin, and actually have eight more party stores planned for across the country, but it’s always been important to us to come back with a bang post-Covid, and Cork is the perfect location for that!” With over 10,000 individual products on offer at their Mahon Point store, it’s fair to say that there’ll be something for everyone available once the doors are officially opened to the public this Saturday, March 26th. Some of the items may be even be free to a lucky few!

“We’ll have plenty of giveaways at the opening - some sweets and balloons for the kids but also something for the parents, seeing as it’s Mother’s Day weekend,” promises Vincent. “We also have a host of special guests lined up, from Disney princesses Elsa and Anna, to superheroes like Batman and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. We’ll also have Izzy Showbizzy, who everyone knows and loves, as well as a top-class DJ and the Big Red Bus setup thanks to Red FM!” Saturday’s opening is a chance for the team at Party Delights to prove why they’re the experts, by putting together an unbeatable party of their own. It seems Cork shoppers, however, already have plenty of ideas when it comes to throwing the perfect big bash.

Disney princesses Elsa and Anna will be making an appearance at the grand opening of Party Delights

“We’re seeing a lot of customers wanting to go all-out lately,” shares Vincent. “Everything is back on now obviously, like the hen parties, stag dos, weddings, christenings, communions, all of it! People are celebrating that bit more at the moment because they couldn’t have the parties they’d wanted when restrictions were still in place. I suppose they’re making up for lost time, especially parents who felt awful about not being able to let their kids invite their school friends over and have birthday parties and things like that. They’re really keen to make up for that, and to give those kids a birthday they’ll never forget this year, which is lovely to see. Children have missed out on a lot in fairness, we all have. I think we all deserve a good party after these past few years!” Customers aren’t the only ones, however, who deserve to let their hair down at the opening and get into the celebratory spirit. Vincent hopes it will also be a fantastic day for his team of twenty-five staff, whose jobs have been created from this latest Party Delights venture. He describes them as “true creatives” who are “among the highest-trained balloon experts out there”. A mixture of full-time and part-time staff, they’ll all be working in the store throughout the calendar year, with plans to recruit even more during busy seasons like Halloween.

“We’ve a great team of people working in Cork, almost like a little family by now,” Vincent beams. “Some of them have been with us ever since our first Halloween pop-up back in 2012, which I think speaks for itself about how fun it is to work in our stores. We’re really excited to have such a great crew on board.” As well as those loyal staff who’ve been with the company for the last decade, Vincent is hopeful that customers will also find themselves continually coming back to their Mahon Point store for more.

Party Delights' staff regularly push the boundaries of what they can create with their stunning balloon arrangements.

“The key thing we want to get across to Cork shoppers is that we’re no longer just here for Halloween. They can pop into us year-round for absolutely any celebration or special occasion they can think of, and we’ll have it covered!” Party Delights’ Cork store’s grand opening takes place in Unit 4 Mahon Point Retail Park on Saturday March 26th from 11am-4pm.

The team behind Party Delights are a recognised powerhouse of party supplies, having opened over 300 pop up Halloween Stores, two international ecommerce sites, four retail stores and employing over 150 staff members over the past decade.

To find out more, head to their website www.partydelights.ie.