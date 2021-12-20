Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!

No doubt about it, the solution to all your Christmas needs can be found quite simply in just one place — Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

Where else can you park for free (or get a bus straight there), wander relaxedly under one roof, find gifts for all the family, take a coffee break, even dine out, and go to the latest movie?

At this festive season, they are offering late-night opening for your convenience (until 10pm right up to Dec 23), and there is even a free Santa at selected times! Plenty of photo opportunities too, to ensure you have happy memories to store away for the future.

With the most recently-announced restrictions, the cinema and restaurants will close at 8pm nightly, but that still gives you the whole day and early evening to sample all that Mahon Point has to offer — and it’s a lot!

Mahon Point is, in fact, one of Ireland’s largest shopping centres with over 60 stores and facilities, including Tesco, Zara, Rituals, Omniplex Cinema, Milano, Nandos and so much more!

As regular shoppers will have already noticed, Sports Direct is now fully open too, with Fraser’s due to open in 2022. Other services include the very popular weekly Farmers’ Market, the Free Style Advisor Service, the Drop-in Creche, and more.

And there are pop-up kiosks everywhere too, offering even more to enjoy while solving all your gift-giving problems at one go! You can even get Mahon Point Gift Cards for those special friends. And you can even have fun while you’re doing all this. As the pundits have it: Fashion, Film, Food, Fun: That’s The Point!

Whatever you do, don’t miss the delightful video Mahon Point has put up on its website: mahonpointsc.ie. It’s Cork’s very own version of Home Alone, with Kevin, the resourceful small boy left behind by mistake after closing hours, exploring all the many shops and treats on offer before realising that there is a plot afoot to steal the SVP raffle car, and using his ingenuity to foil the robbers and see justice done!

It really is a happy video for everyone to enjoy, and shows just how caring a team they are at Mahon Point. You’ll certainly want to watch it more than once, and it could well become a permanent feature of your Christmas.

“We like to do something special each year,” says Clare O’Neill, Marketing Manager at Mahon Point. “This year, given all that has been going on, and the hardships that have been endured, we definitely wanted to promote a worthwhile charity, and we all agreed that we couldn’t do better than St Vincent de Paul who do so much good work in the community. For years and years SVP have been holding their Christmas raffle of a new car right here in the shopping centre, and that pointed the way forward for the idea of the video.”

The SVP South West (covering Cork and Kerry) Annual Christmas Draw 2021 is for a Ford Focus, generously donated by CAB Motor Company. Tickets are on sale at Mahon Point Shopping Centre, where the car can be admired on display outside Tesco.

The Draw Stand will remain open until 2pm on Friday, December 24, and re-open on Tuesday, December 28, finally closing on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Or you can purchase that lucky ticket online at galabid.com/svpcardraw. If you want to know more about that exciting raffle, or are dreaming of a new car for the New Year, visit: https://mahonpointsc.ie/svp-annual-christmas-draw/.

Clare pays tribute to Footdreams Performing Arts, who provided the actors for this special video, and Shane and Joe from Play Creative Agency, a local Cork company who specialise in videography and social media marketing.

For those who love to know who played what, we can reveal that Tracey O’Donovan Linnane (who acted as ‘mom’ in the video) actually runs the performing arts school at Mahon Point, where a range of classes are offered, including acting, dancing, and singing. Talented young Killian plays the key role of Kevin, with Chulainn and Lexi as the evil Wet Bandits, and Lily Mae and Lennon also appearing.

There really are magical moments to enjoy all over the place at Mahon Point this Christmas. Shop till you drop, never having to worry about what the weather is doing outside. Return to your car to drop off one load, and go back for more!

Take a welcome coffee break. Or indulge yourself with a festive lunch, and see one of those movies that has been on your wish list for ages. It’s all here, all under one roof, all waiting for you. Hurry!

And another thought: the fun doesn’t stop with Christmas. Why not make a day of it over the holidays, shop for great discounts and bargains in the winter sales? Everything will be open again from St Stephens Day. Just the break you needed after all the festivities.

www.mahonpointsc.ie