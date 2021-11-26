Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate

The elegant grandeur of a magnificent Georgian Manor House. The chic sophistication of Hunter’s Yard. Our two residences draw on centuries of local Irish history to weave a rich tapestry of vibrant stories and memorable moments for every guest who stays with us … all wrapped up in the very finest contemporary comforts, state-of-the-art facilities and breathtaking surroundings imaginable.

Whether it is our Jack Nicklaus signature-designed golf course that draws your eye, or our Michelin-starred restaurant, or the chance to soak up surroundings that have seduced and thrilled guests in countless years gone by: we’d love for you to add your own experiences to the Mount Juliet story.

Become part of our history, today. Stay with us.

Spread wonder this Christmas with the gift of a voucher for Mount Juliet Estate

There is a legacy to the Mount Juliet experience that stretches far beyond the luxury of the bedrooms and the decadence of the dining options. Perhaps you feel the urge to thunder through open pastures and traipse across woodland trails on horseback.

Maybe you want to feel the tug on your line and the splash from the River Nore as a salmon takes your bait. And have you ever felt the singular rush of an arrow flying forth from your bow or a falcon swooping down to land at your command?

We offer a unique range of activities on the estate, unparalleled in the way they combine deep-seated historical traditions with the best modern equipment and practices.

Just like the former lady of the house after whom it is named, The Lady Helen restaurant is an iconic part of the Mount Juliet story and lives long in the memory of all who visit. The Michelin-starred restaurant has become a true destination for diners, who long to experience the way that head chef John Kelly takes locally sourced produce to soaring new heights with every dish.

Against a stunning backdrop of rolling pastoral views, Kelly and his team offer a culinary experience that is conjured from that very land, with many of the dishes using ingredients from the Mount Juliet estate and local suppliers just a stone’s throw beyond its walls. Across varied tasting menus and a carefully composed table d’hote, our dedicated team combine influences from around the world with the most evocative of Irish traditions.

Like all the best stories, Mount Juliet Estate is, at heart, a love story. Built on a ridge overlooking the River Nore by the first Earl of Carrick, it is named after his beloved wife, Lady Julianna Butler.

In the centuries that followed, the estate experienced the fullness of Irish history, a magnificent icon of Kilkenny that changed with the world around it and the distinctive characters that occupied it, yes, but never lost the qualities that guests can still enjoy to this day.

The story of Mount Juliet is an ongoing one, in which our family of staff and all of our guests play a part.

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas

Over 250 years of history

In 1747, young Somerset Hamilton Butler, soon to be the first Earl of Carrick, and his bride-to-be set about developing a working estate on the banks of the River Nore.

The estate was a true labour of love: land on either side of the river was connected via an eight-arched stone bridge that still stands today. On a ridge overlooking the river, they built the Manor House.

Stepping inside for the first time, that house instantly became a home, one that would stand for seven generations of subsequent earls and beyond. Surveying the majestic beauty that stretched out around him, with his wife by his side, Somerset found that deciding on a name for the estate came easily. Thus, was born, a place for Somerset and his new wife – Lady Juliet Butler – to spend their life together.

Over the next 150 years, the estate bore witness to the varied fortunes of seven earls; to the turbulence of Irish history; to the flourishes and struggles that each season brought to the land itself.

Promising unforgettable luxury, a Mount Juliet Estate gift voucher unlocks endless possibilities. Treat a loved one to the promise of an overnight stay, afternoon tea, dinner in the Michelin-starred Lady Helen, an indulgent massage in our Treatment Suites or round of golf on our world class course.