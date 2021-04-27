Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

While the human world grapples with our ongoing global pandemic, it’s refreshing to see that for our livestock the natural cycle of life means things are ‘business as usual'.

And as we pass out of the borrowing days and turn the corner of the busy calving and lambing season it can seem like a very short pause before the commencement of breeding season begins on farms up and down the country.

With this in mind, it’s an opportune time to consider our livestock insurance requirements. It’s important to remember that there are affordable options for all livestock owners with AXA Farm Insurance. Our offering is truly bespoke with cover centred around your individual needs.

Public Liability

For instance, some farmers are satisfied in the knowledge that Public Liability cover will keep them protected from the damage/harm that their livestock may cause to the public such as breaking out and causing a car crash or entering and damaging a neighbours’ grounds. And in these circumstances, AXA Farm Insurance provides a limit of Indemnity of €6,500,000 as standard to its farming clients.

Mishaps

Other farmers may wish to insure their own animals for a range of mishaps such as:

Fire

Storm

Lightning

Electrocution

Flood

The collapse of slats

Livestock in Transit

Livestock on Foot (covering the animal whilst being led, driven, or trespassing off the farm)

Own pedigree stock?

And if you happen to own a pedigree breed, you can rest assured that we’ll protect them from theft or accidental death too.

Sheep worrying and theft

For sheep farmers who are enjoying the welcome improvement in prices, we have a cover against the worrying of sheep. This is one of the most distressing things that can happen on-farm. But AXA is happy to provide options for sizes of flocks whatever the size.

Indeed because of the improved prices for stock, there has regrettably been an increased incidence of livestock theft from farms. So please consider this cover and discuss it with us so that we can help to protect your stock.

