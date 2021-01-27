Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments

JRAP O’Meara Solicitors LLP has appointed Jerry Canty as Partner in the firm’s Corporate and Commercial Department.

A well known Cork-based solicitor, Jerry has recently joined the firm. He brings with him a wealth of experience having practiced for more than 26 years in a Cork-based commercial law firm.

Jerry has previous experience in areas of commercial law, banking and security law, commercial property, construction, landlord and tenant law, healthcare together with mergers and acquisitions. Jerry regularly represents multi-nationals, pillar banks, alternative investment funds, and a range of Irish business interests.

“Jerry’s wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in commercial law will be a valuable addition to our team,” said Kieran Moran, Partner in the firm’s Corporate and Commercial Department “We are very excited to welcome him to the firm together with his assistant of over 23 years, Siobhan McDonnell.”

Jerry Canty added: “I am thrilled to join JRAP O’Meara and to have the opportunity to work in such a highly collaborative environment. JRAP O’Meara’s well-respected and growing corporate and commercial department offers me an excellent opportunity to support the needs of my clients and to continue to expand my practice.”

JRAP appoints new Partner and Managing Partner

2021 also sees the appointment of a new Managing Partner for the firm with Darren O’Keeffe succeeding John McLaughlin. John will continue full-time practice as head of the firm’s leading banking department.

Darren, Head of JRAP O’Meara Solicitors LLP’s litigation department, joined the firm in 2002 and has been a partner since 2007 specialising in civil and commercial litigation. Darren acts for both Irish and multinational companies providing advice in relation to all aspects of business, from Data Protection, commercial agreements to employment matters. Darren has considerable experience in advising on contractual agreements with particular expertise in advising the motor industry.

Speaking of his appointment to the role of managing partner, Darren said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been elected as managing partner of JRAP O’Meara. I am looking forward to playing my part in driving the firm forwards with continued growth and development.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the firm. Naturally, the current climate with the Covid 19 pandemic brings added difficulties. However, we have a great team here at JRAP O’Meara which has, during the last nine months, demonstrated resilience, creativity and adaptability in continuing to provide a full range of legal services to our clients in this changing environment.

“We are proud to say that our firm continues to provide an uninterrupted service to our clients during this time. On behalf of the firm, I would like to thank John, who in his role as managing partner over the last nine years, has shown enormous dedication and diligence in progressing the firm, its people and its business.”

JRAP O’Meara Solicitors LLP is a commercial law firm specialising in providing high-quality, cost-effective service in areas of law relevant to corporate and private clients from offices at 89/90 South Mall, Cork.

www.jrapom.ie/ 021-4277444