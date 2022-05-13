Insults traded over Cork city library plan, a punch in Grand Parade, and cannibals!

A SPAT over the re-establishment of a City Library in Cork made the news 100 years ago today, on Saturday, May 13, 1922, Richard Forrest reports in Echoes of Our Past.

Correspondence was read at Cork Corporation’s meeting the night before, relating to the fact The Carnegie Trust was willing to provide £1,000 for furnishing it, provided the Corporation find a suitable premises.

Mr. S. O’Leary proposed the matter be referred to the Law and Finance Committee. Sir John Scott seconded this and said a day shouldn’t be lost in forwarding the project, and the library was particularly useful to the working classes.

Mr T. Forde pointedly said Sir John seemed to take an interest in the working classes. Sir John replied: “I did before you were born.” Mr Forde said: “You took more interest in the people who burned it (the library) down.” Sir John retorted: “I take interest only in what concerns the citizens of Cork”.

On the next matter, the Town Clerk was directed on the suggestion of Mr. J. Allen to bring to the notice of the Carnegie Hero Fund the action of a man named John Burley who saved a boy from drowning recently.

The next letter was from the Irish Automobile Drivers and Mechanics Union on the advisability of having applicants for driving licences subjected to a physical fitness test (including eyesight) and driving proficiency in the interests of the public. This matter was also referred to the Law and Finance Committee.

Grand Parade Flashpoint

The following letter appeared in the Echo on May 13, 1922.

Dear Sir - In view of the many cases of disorder occurring in the city practically every night but not reported in the Press, I would be glad if you would afford space for the following: Whilst on my way to the chemist’s last night at 11.15pm, I passed the premises of Grant & Co. on the Grand Parade and observed an individual detach himself from the company of two others near the kerbstone.

This man accosted me and ordered me to put my hands up. I refused and questioned his authority, whereupon he again shouted the order and made a movement as if to draw a revolver from his pocket.

Seeing nothing else for it, I complied.

He searched me and, upon my asking him was he satisfied, he suddenly struck me a blow on the face.

To defend myself, I closed with him and a tussle ensued which caused a crowd to gather. Meanwhile, his two companions made no effort to intervene and, a little time after, a number of men arrived from Tuckey Street Station and ordered my assailant and his companions back into barracks.

Such conduct should not be permitted.

Yours, B.D. O’Connor, 71 Grand Parade.

SS Classic Refurbished

That magnificent ship, the SS Classic, which was on the Fishguard crossing last summer, proved so popular that there were frequent enquiries for her when she was removed from service. News she will be resuming the old journey will consequently be hailed with pleasure.

At present, she is at Passage where she has undergone the Board of Trade survey and annual overhaul before resuming Fishguard duties. The travelling public can look forward to even greater comfort.

The cabins have been redecorated throughout and the ventilation and accommodation of the midship ‘tween deck has been improved.

The Classic will be ready to go on May 22 and, as she is a faster vessel than the SS Puma, the sailing hour will be advanced to 6pm on June 1.

The Cork Express will leave Fishguard at 4.55am and reach Paddington at 10.40 am.

Fair Hill Hurling Club

At a specially convened meeting of the Fair Hill Hurling Club, with J Dennehy in the chair, it was proposed by J. Lynch and seconded by C. Cronin “that we tender our deepest sympathy to our respected fellow member, Charles O’Connell, on the death of his father”.

Sentimental Savages

An Irish lady who has been sojourning among the cannibals of New Guinea attributes her safe return to the fact the natives didn’t regard her as an enemy. A blessing, the general rule among this tribe being that all enemies were to be eaten.

Additionally, she says she knows numerous instances of husbands having eaten their wives.

Men of all ages having partaken of the food most pleasing to the palate.

What I would like to know is do those widowers marry again, and if so, what are the inducements held out to the successor of the devoured spouse?

New Guinea ought to be a hotspot for mothers-in-law.

Red Flags at Factories

Workers have taken control of the Tipperary and Bansha Condensed Milk plants that were in the ownership of Cleave Bros.

In their proclamation, the workers’ General Council of Action declared eight individuals trading as Cleave Bros. and J.J. Evans & Co. have admitted in Daíl Éireann hearings they made a profit during the war of over £1 million and are now forcing down living standards by demanding a reduction of 33% in wages. The workers refuse to be forced down again.