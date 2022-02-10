Day the Borstal Boy came to Cork, boy!

IT’S not every day that a global icon turns up on a newspaper’s patch; the type of star whose every utterance is an instant headline, whose every sentence a classic quote.
“An old woman in a shawl flittered past us on her way to early Mass. Quite suddenly, a brace of swans, heading no doubt for the river, beat close above our heads. “D’yeze see that” roared Brendan, gesticulating wildly at the swans. “Yeats’ Ireland!” and pointing after the old woman, “And Paddy Kavanagh’s!” “I remember asking myself: ‘Where is yours, Brendan’?
“The city began to assert itself in the hardening light; its outlines sharpened and I drew Behan’s attention to the rising lush of suburbia in the distances of Blackrock and Douglas: anathema to his incurable romanticism. I repeated my question, this time out loud: “And your Ireland, Brendan - where is it?” “We stood on the North Gate Bridge, draining the last from a pint bottle. He threw the bottle into the river, where it sank among the drifting miscellany, among the toy gulls, the snob swans.
‘I wouldn’t know,’ he said, ‘but there’s a quare bit of it attached to that bottle this minute.’ “Behan was incapable of the mealy mouth or the snigger. He gave, whether of himself or of his property, lavishly. He despised, more than anything else, the symbols of the rat race, and celebrated, without sentimentality, what he considered his own class; the quiet desperation, as he saw it, of smug suburbia impelled him to fantastic deeds of unrespectability: the obverse of his large and uninhibited compassion for all men.
“The singularity that made him an international figure derived not from his notoriety but from the fact of his genius.
“All the disapproval there is of his way of life cannot blot out the fact that he created, whether you consider them masterpieces or not, plays of universal moment and impact. May he rest in peace.”
Playwright holding court again...
TWO days after his appearance in Cobh, Brendan Behan was making headlines again in his native Dublin, after he stood bail of £250 - more than a month’s wages at the time for most people - for a car dealer accused of fraud.
The relationship between the playwright and the accused is not known, but Behan was in witty form as he told the judge: “I have been speaking to the prisoner and impressed on him the fact that, while I am not a notorious upholder of law and order, I am a notorious upholder of my £250.” He then bade the judge a “happy Christmas”.