Shocking toll of TB revealed in Cork

Cases of TB

THE monthly figures for tuberculosis in September, 1921, made stark reading, the Echo reported on this day 100 years ago.

In that month, 428 visits were made by TB nurses and 60 cases were attended to. Of those, three went to the sanatorium, three to hospital and two died. Four cases returned home, the TB nurse L. Lyndon reported.

Two advanced cases died and their houses were disinfected, a meeting of the Cork Women’s Health Association heard at the Hall of the St Vincent de Paul Surgical cases were dressed and air-cushions lent, added the nurse.

In cases where the patient was unable to procure sufficient nourishment, they were given milk and eggs. Those sent to the sanatorium were too poor to afford clothing and travel themselves and a sum of money was made up for them by various ladies of the committee. Nurse Lyndon advised many are still in need of warm winter clothing.

Kidnap drama

Jasper Travers Wolfe, Crown Solicitor, who was kidnapped in Skibbereen on Wednesday night, returned home at 2am today having been unconditionally released. He looks nothing the worse for his experiences. (Echoes Of Our Past recommends an excellent biography by his grandson available at your local library).

Ex-solder jailed An ex-soldier named Joseph Murphy was charged at the instance of the S.P.C.C. with having neglected his wife and three children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering.

Inspector Fitzsimons said the children were aged 3 years, 1½ years and 3½ months. Almost immediately after the birth of the last child, the man disappeared, leaving his family destitute. He was in receipt of a small army pension but failed to draw it so he might not be traced.

For two months he couldn’t be found but eventually he wrote from Dunleer, Co. Louth, stating he was working but sent no money.

During his absence the family were thrown on the charity of the St Vincent de Paul. Accused said he didn’t draw his pension because he hadn’t a fixed address. He was sentenced to three months without hard labour.

The magistrate declined to accede to an appeal made by his wife that he should get a chance.

Admiralty Complaint

At last night’s meeting of the Cobh Urban District Council, Mrs Donovan, Mrs McGrath and Thomas McGrath, complained of action taken by the Admiralty.

Mrs. McGrath, as spokeswoman, stated their mode of living was by the sale of various wares to passengers on the liners in the harbour. They used to go out in their boats and sell fruit, blackthorn sticks, etc.

The deputation represented some 60 people in all who made their living in the same way.

The Admiralty had now stopped their activity and they wanted the Urban Council to intercede on their behalf.

Mr Telford said he saw a naval launch a few days ago drive one of their boats away. He was told that this action is being adopted because some vendors have been suspected of involvement in gun running (laughter) and helping prisoners escape from Spike Island (loud laughter).

The Council agreed that if they were not to be allowed on their own boats, a case should be made for allowing them to go out on the tenders (“we would need one all to ourselves”) or to arrange passes from the Admiralty.

Peace talks latest

The Irish plenipotentiaries left Dublin for London shortly after 8am today carrying the good wishes of the overwhelming mass of Irishmen with them. It appears public opinion believes the peace conference will be of long duration but ultimately successful. Could that be a case of the wish being father to the thought?

At any rate, the immense possibilities of the peace conference are not undervalued, and it is widely recognised as being the last barrier against a dreaded renewal of war.

The sticking points will be the principle of independence and the accommodation of the northern counties and it is to be hoped they will not lead to an early breakdown.

The delegates made their way through thick throngs at Westland Row station to a saloon carriage reserved especially, to commence their journey from Dunleary to Holyhead and on to London.

Mr Arthur Griffith stood conspicuously unobtrusive within the saloon carriage, quietly watching the lively farewell scenes, and doing nothing to encourage any demonstration.