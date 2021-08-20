100 years ago, the SVP is praised for helping out the starving of Cork city

THE following letter was published in the Echo on Saturday, August 20, 1921.

Dear Sir — Regarding a letter you printed headed ‘Distress in Cork’ and its reference to “the great number of starving men in the city”. The writer, like others, may not be aware of the work done by the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

There are eight St Vincent de Paul conferences in the city and every street and lane is mapped and divided for each conference.

Every application for relief is carefully investigated by two visitors and no one in genuine want is refused immediate succour, be it bread, coal, milk or groceries. In suitable cases, cash grants are given weekly for an indefinite period until the families are in a position to become self-supporting.

The extent of the Society’s work in Cork is not as well-known as it ought to be. Before the war, the yearly amount distributed to the poor was £800. This sum has been greatly increased and for the past six months over £5,000 has been given to the poor efficiently and quietly.

Be assured, the poor man’s mite is as much appreciated as the rich man’s contribution.

Everyone not actually in want ought to assist. The funds are now exhausted and the outlook for the coming winter is very black, indeed, unless the public come to the rescue.

Yours faithfully. A MEMBER

Train fare dodger

Daniel O’Leary, of Brown Square, Watercourse Road, was summoned by the G.S. & W.R. Company for travelling on their trains without having paid fare and with intent to avoid payment.

The defendant, who did not appear, was a man who frequented racecourses. On June 16 he travelled from Mallow to Limerick Junction; on June 24 from Kildare to Maryboro’; on July 19 from Ballybrophy to Kildare and on July 23 from Limerick Junction to Cork.

The defendant was fined 10s. and costs for the first case and £2 and costs for each thereafter.

Thrilling hurling match

Due to the policy adopted in Munster, the GAA season appears likely to close without a southern meeting.

The other provinces are carrying out their meetings in something like the old vigour and we feel out of the picture.

A thrilling hurling match resulted in the clash between Dublin and Leix last Sunday. Evergreen Bob Mockler, the well-known Tipperary man, saved the game for Dublin in the last few minutes with one of his deadly 70-yard shots. Kilkenny readily settled Wexford’s account and the meeting of Dublin with the Noremen is eagerly awaited. A great game should ensue.

Kidnapping in Cork

Asked whether he can give a list of soldiers, police and civilians who have been kidnapped by the IRA, Sir Hamar Greenwood regretted that no such list yet exists but extensive enquiries were being conducted to that end. Sir Hamar then addressed some individual cases, for example that of Lieutenant S.D. Brown, who was kidnapped while motor cycling from Fermoy to Killarney. The only subsequent information received of him was the discovery of his machine on the premises of a civilian named Casey who was courtmartialed and acquitted.

In addition to military men, 19 members of the RIC and Auxiliary Division are understood to be missing and 32 civilians are not accounted for. Two are stated to have been released. Mrs Lindsay is not believed to be dead.

6 Counties may Become 4

Members of Dáil Éireann assembled at the Mansion House again yesterday but sat as a Committee. The drafting of a reply to the British Prime Minister’s offer will begin on Monday. It seems clear that the Dáil is striving to keep avenues to settlement open, but it is also expected to present some alternative proposals. This, despite Lloyd George’s assurance that the present offer is the limit of concession.

Ulster is the chief difficulty and there is a great deal of talk about allowing counties opt out of the Northern Parliament. That could leave all but four voting themselves into the Southern Parliament.

Conditions at the Curragh

Desmond Fitzgerald (TD) has given a detailed account of the shocking treatment of prisoners and the insanitary conditions prevailing in Rath Internment Camp at the Curragh. He said that unless something was done immediately, fever will break out.

There are 1,200 men in huts and about 300 under canvas tents. With the exception of spring beds, the invalid huts are identical to the others.