Youghal Regatta is back, while Echo rails against ‘road hogs’ on city streets

THE revival of the Youghal Regatta made headlines in the Echo on Saturday, August 13, 1921, following a hiatus during the troubles.

Time was when south coast regattas were famous events to which people flocked by land and sea, and the Youghal revival shows the strong sporting spirit current in the east county community, the Echo said.

We trust the Cork sailing fraternity will respond in strength to the invitation. That they will unearth their charts of Youghal, say their prayers for a northerly wind and break out their headsails on Wednesday morning.

Rules of the Road

Not a whit less dangerous than the ‘road hog’ is he who neglects adhering to the correct side of the road, the Echo said.

This does not apply to motorists only, if fact they are probably less frequent offenders than the drivers of horse-drawn vehicles. Glaring examples of this have been evident of late on St Patrick’s Bridge.

The Tramway Company are repairing the sets between the lines and traffic has been held up not because of the repairs but because of the actions of some drivers.

If a driver needs to hurry to catch a train, he should go via Merchant’s Quay and the new bridge. This is, in fact, a shorter route. It does seem as if these drivers are actuated solely by a desire to cause trouble and inconvenience.

There is also a good deal of reckless driving through the streets at night and it is a wonder there have not been more accidents. This complaint applies to a few hackney cars. The majority of Cork’s jarveys are as respectable a body of men as any, but there are a number of black sheep that need looking after. They have been caught from time to time by the Hackney Car Inspector, but it is questionable whether this officer is sufficiently supported by his committee.

Peace Talks Latest

Éamon de Valera has sent a letter to Prime Minister David Lloyd George with Dáil Éireann’s response to the Government’s proposals. It appears there is every possibility for further negotiations and not the slightest foundation for suggestions of a rupture. It also seems Mr de Valera did not raise the question of a general amnesty, despite the overwhelming feeling that those interned will have to be released before Sinn Féin consents to enter into final negotiations.

Mr de Valera’s visit to Cork yesterday was surely to explain the Dáil Cabinet’s attitude on this vital matter.

He and Sean Moylan visited Millstreet today.

The other great question — the withdrawal of troops — is a thornier problem. Generals Macready and Tudor and Lord Fitzalan (Lord Lieutenant) were summoned to London last night indicating that a course of action is being prepared to respond to the Dáil’s concerns. The Irish assembly wants to take over the policing of the country very soon and a plan has probably already been formulated.

Meanwhile, a recent item in the Irish Bulletin gives an interesting insight into the operations of the Department of Trade and Commerce set up by Dáil Éireann.

In March, a decree was passed prohibiting the importation of British-made goods, including agricultural machinery, biscuits, boot polish, margarine, pictorial calendars, preserves and medicated wines. Irish manufacturers have subsequently noted an increase in output.

A margarine producer quadrupled its boilers and production of polish and soaps increased by up to 150%. Excluding British goods could bring about an industrial transformation in Ireland.

Channel Swim Abandoned

A message received by pigeon at Calais states that Enrique Tirabocchi abandoned his attempt to swim the Channel yesterday at 5pm. He was eight miles out from Dover.

The sea was choppy and the boat following had shipped a lot of water.

(The Argentine became the fourth man to swim the channel in 1926 and first to swim France to England).

Postal Appointment

Mr W. H. Hancock, Postmaster Surveyor of Belfast, has been appointed to Leeds.

He was for some years Postmaster in Cork, where he gained the esteem of the citizens, who will be glad to learn of the advancement of his career.