Cork rowers were even making the news 100 years ago...

NOW that there are prospects of the centuries-old Irish Question being soon settled, there are many matters of local importance which have agitated the minds of Cork people for a long time and demand immediate attention, the Echo reported on Saturday, August 6, 1921.

Men of influence and outstanding position will now direct their energies to Cork’s problems and the trade of the city should, in a few short years, be equal to that of any port of its size in these islands.

Alderman Richard Beamish believes that until the merchants of Cork make up their minds to provide proper quayage for the reception of shipping, no real or serious steps can be taken to develop Cork as a large business centre. As the Park has now been disposed of to Messrs. Ford, the one scheme to be supported by the merchants of the city is the development of the northern bank of the river, especially from Tivoli to Dunkettle. So large a development will entail an expenditure of at least £750,000.

Alderman Beamish proposes a prize of £2,000 be competed for by harbour engineers for the best and speediest method to achieve the most economical and successful plan.

Police Matters

Negotiations are in progress between the R.I.C. and Dublin Castle regarding pensions and compensation in view of the probable disbandment of the force upon a peace settlement.

In the case of a man with 20 years’ service, it is suggested that 10 years be added, bringing it up to 30 years, and he retire on two-thirds pay. In the case of 15 years, the suggestion is that 10 years be added, bringing the total to 25 years, which would carry half-pay on retirement. Compensation is also an essential element in the discussions.

A Cork Boot proposed

It is to be hoped that the Cork butchers will take an interest in the revival of the tanning industry proposed by the Industrial Development Authority — they are the ones primarily concerned with the raw materials of the industry, the Echo stated 100 years ago.

There is a pressing need for an all-Cork made boot, apart altogether from an Irish-made one, and members of the I.D.A. have long recognised this. The quaint practice in our city of conducting all roof water onto the surface of the footpaths is not tolerated in any other place. In rainy weather, our citizens find themselves walking continuously in water, sometimes quarter of an inch deep! While such conditions exist, there will always be a demand for a special ‘wading’ boot which could be made locally.

Cork Rowing Races

Training for the inter-club rowing races is now well in hand and the level of general interest is evidenced by the large numbers assembling each evening at the Marina to follow proceedings.

Crews have been selected for August 19 and, as a result of their labours, a high standard in each grade of rowing is being achieved. Shandon has six very useful crews who need very little more coaching to bring them up to pre-war form. Lee are in very good form and have a strong combination of Juniors and Seniors. Cork Boat Club are equally well represented having a very good Junior Eight and Maiden Eight.

All arrangements are being perfected and the public will be assured of a good evening’s pleasure. In addition to a full rowing programme, a high-class band will also perform.

Peace talks continue

The Dáil Éireann cabinet met at the Mansion House yesterday for two hours with Mr de Valera presiding. Present were Cathal Brugha (Defence), Ernest Blythe (Trade), Countess Markievicz (Labour), Count Plunkett (Foreign Affairs), J.J. O’Kelly (Education), and R.C. Barton (Agriculture). As of now, none of the 36 interned or imprisoned members of Dáil Éireann have been released. But it is safe to assume that the Government will place no obstacle to prevent their attendance on August 16.

Railway Matters

All companies composing the Irish railway system are in agreement on a plan for the future, save the Great Northern.

J.H. Thomas MP said it will be nothing short of a calamity for a dispute of any kind to occur at this time when there is an atmosphere of peace in Ireland.