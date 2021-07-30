Peace talks, pigs’ heads in the Lee, and New York hit by heatwave

THE latest peace moves were reported in the Echo on Saturday, July 30, 1921, which revealed that Éamon de Valera and his cabinet colleagues had conferred at the Mansion House and agreed to:

1. The main provisions of British Prime Minister David Lloyd George’s proposals.

2. Some minor exceptions to them.

3. To request the Prime Minister leave the provisions open to further debate and not regard them as the final word of the Government.

Meanwhile, the Echo reported that the weekend ahead would likely witness the release of the 37 members of Dáil Éireann interned or in prison. It was considered essential that representatives for every constituency should have an opportunity to ratify the decisions of the Sinn Féin Cabinet.

A full meeting of Dáil Éireann early next week is likely. On the part of the Government, it is understood that every facility calculated to expediate negotiations will be given.

Dáil Éireann also announced that Mrs Maria Lindsay, of Leemount House, Coachford, whi had been missing for some time, was executed as a spy some months ago.

Price of Coal Reduced

The price of coal was reduced in the city today by 5s. per ton. This will be welcomed by the citizens of Cork who will hope it is the forerunner to further cuts.

Meanwhile, the Scottish and Irish blenders believe the public will not pay more than 12s 6d for a bottle of whiskey.

Meeting in London yesterday, they insisted that Government duty on whiskey must be reduced if the public is to obtain spirits of pre-war strength. It is impossible to provide pre-war whiskey under present conditions.

A Plague on Sligo

A message from Lloyd Shipping today reports that two men landed from the Dutch steamer Alkaid at Sligo have bubonic plague. The ship must be fumigated before entering port.

Ferries to France

The Cork Steam Packet Company plans to operate a service between Cork and parts of northern France. Provided sufficient support is forthcoming, the proposed service will be maintained as a regular addition to the company’s business.

Mackerel at Cove

For the first time this summer, some fine mackerel were caught yesterday evening just before low water at the Deepwater Quay, Cove where they could be observed in quick pursuit of shoals of sprats. Amateur fisher folk of all ages used rods of various pattern, some of the most crude design. It is expected that this belated arrival will lead to some good sport for visitors during the bank holiday weekend.

Pigs in the Lee

Pigs’ heads have been spotted in the river. Whether it is the drought that altered hog nature and sent them into alliance with the fishes has yet to be ascertained. The suggestion by a man on the street that they were brought to Cork from Macoom Fair and were endeavouring to get back home by water is a libel on Macroom. Pigs reared in Macroom — you wouldn’t expect them to try anything as stupid as that!

Another report has it that the heads were used to poison the river and that’s the reason why a large number of dead fish were picked up near them. Mysteries of the deep these.

A friend bathing at Blackrock last week saw at least six other domestic animals being borne motionless outwards to the ocean.

Clash of the Rubber

Handball and bowling are the two sports that have recovered most from the setback of a year active in darker directions.

Many matches are now being arranged but no news yet of the rubber for the Irish Junior Championship. The contest between O’Halloran (Cork) and O’Kelly (Dublin) has roused great interest among handball passionists and we may yet have an opportunity to witness it at the Old Market Place on August 7. O’Kelly is a bright new prospect whose friends think highly of him, but he may find O’Halloran too strong.

Heat Mad Detective

Five people died from heat in New York City yesterday. Seventeen more collapsed in the street and were taken to hospital.

Temperature in the shade have reached 102F (39C).

Yesterday, a detective leading a raid on a saloon in search of intoxicating liquors, apparently maddened by the heat, ran amok with his truncheon and attacked 30 people. He dragged them one by one to a back room before returning each time for a fresh victim.