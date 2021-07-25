Dev is hailed after London deal, while steamers keep up West Cork trade

EAMON de Valera was greeted by a splendid crowd, headed by Lord Mayor O’Callaghan of Cork, on arrival in Dublin last night, the Echo reported on Saturday, July 23, 1921.

The President of Dáil Éireann was hailed after the terms of the agreement reached in London appeared to be a good deal more acceptable than nearly all the forecasts predicted.

There was a brave fluttering of Sinn Féin flags and the crowd amused itself in the customary fashion while waiting for de Valera by singing patriotic songs.

The terms of the agreement include (1) Ireland, as a unit, to frame her own Constitution. (2) Great Britain to accept this Constitution and Ireland’s right to independence. (3) Ireland’s limit to framing her own Constitution to be set by the need for a peaceful settlement between the Catholic and Protestant sections of the nation. British Prime Minister David Lloyd George will announce the exact terms next week. The Government’s offer to Southern Ireland is of the fullest possible autonomy, subject to the army, navy and air force remaining under Imperial control.

Fiscal autonomy is implied and the Imperial contribution would be considerably reduced. Ireland would not escape an equitable share of the burden of the war debt.

Breaches of the Truce

Commandant Barry, IRA Chief Liaison Officer for Munster, Wexford and Kilkenny stated today that there have been complaints from the public of breaches of the truce.

He said the commandeering of vehicles or the imposing of levies are not official and are not carried out by the IRA. Such demands should not be complied with and reported right away.

Shark and Alexandria

Palmer Brothers intend to continue the service they have been operating with the steamers Shark and Alexandria between Cork and Castletownbere, Sneem and Cahirciveen during the recent close down of railways.

But for the service, the traders of Cork would have found it difficult to keep open their connections with outlying districts for the past few months. The boats on the route have a good speed and are well suited for the conveyance of cargo. The agency for the steamers is in the hands of Dowdall & Co., Grand Parade.

Cork Corporation Meeting

At the Corporation meeting, Mr Mahony complained that a lot of loose stones were being thrown on the streets by young people and causing damage for motorists and cyclists. He asked if the Corporation was responsible in case of accident. The matter was referred to the City Solicitor. A complaint about the footpaths near the Mercy Hospital made by Mr Gamble was referred to the City Engineer.

Mr Barry inquired if steps were being taken by Ford to repair the road through the Marina, which was a disgrace. The City Solicitor replied that the engineering work was practically completed and Ford were bound to have it ready and handed over to the Corporation by April. Alderman Beamish said the Corporation had given valuable sites cheaply to Messrs Ford for them to carry out their great works and was led to believe some 10,000 men would be employed. As it stands, there are only 400.

Alderman Beamish said: “When I promise a thing, I should not need time to carry out my promise. They knew their obligations”. He wanted to pass a resolution but the matter was not on the meeting’s agenda and it was agreed it would be put to the La and Finance Committee.

Cork Police Court

A well-dressed young man named John Bradley, with an address in Glasgow, was charged by Head Constable Browne with the larceny of a gold watch and chain, the property of Patrick Walsh. Browne said both men were lodging in Hoskin’s Hotel, Princes Street.

Mr Walsh had the watch and chain in his suitcase in his room from which it was stolen on the 21st. The matter was reported, and Sergeant Hollywood found the items on the accused, who was returned for trial at the next Quarter Sessions.

Bradley said, “I’m very sorry, I don’t know what made me do such an act.”

Lost, Strayed or Drifted

Drifted from Currabinny on Friday, 15-foot varnished punt. Painted grey underneath.

Lost: two pond notes between Bandon Road and St. Finbarr’s West Church on Sunday last. Finder rewarded.

Strayed, on the 16th: a black and white fox terrier answering to ‘Bronco’. Reward given if returned to 354, Blarney Street.

Lost Mayfield Road, Tuesday evening, handbag containing Rosary beads.