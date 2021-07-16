Brisk business after Truce, motors back on the road and Mick’s memoirs

Things are Going Smoothly

Following the truce announced on Monday (July 11) the cabinet of the Northern Ireland Government is on its way to London where it is believed Lloyd George has his heart set on maintaining the peace Unionist leader, Sir James Craig is held to be sincere but has a difficult following. Éamon de Valera is understood to be willing to allow Ulster all the powers enjoyed by the Home Rule Act. A very hopeful view exists in Irish circles in London of the present situation.

When asked whether things were going smoothly, Art O’Brien said, “so far, there is no doubt they are”. But the slightest misrepresentations may cause incalculable harm, and all concerned in establishing a settlement are urged to maintain a rigid silence outside of official negotiations.

Cablegrams and Telegrams

The Irish delegation at the Grosvenor Hotel, London stated yesterday evening that a large number of cablegrams and telegrams of congratulations were being received by Mr. de Valera. The New York directorate of the American Association for the Recognition of the Irish Republic represents 200,000 members and Joseph O’Driscoll cabled on its behalf, “we pledge moral and financial support to you. We commend your efforts and we send best wishes for success to bring peace and independence to Ireland”.

Effects of the Truce in Cork

The effects of the truce were never more evident in Cork than today when business resumed something like its normal briskness. With increased railway facilities and the removal of other restrictions, there was a large influx of country people and the city assumed an appearance it has not known for years. Official reports indicate that the state of the whole country, outside of Belfast areas, is satisfactory.

Motor Restrictions Lifted

An order has been signed by General Macready (Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces in Ireland) suspending the restrictions on the use of motor cars and motorcycles. The order refers to the times during which motors may be used and the distances that may be travelled.

The restrictions have been in place since November 1919.

Cork’s New Super Motor

Our citizens will await with interest the appearance on the streets of Cork of the ‘super motor’, for which the Corporation (City Council) is finding it difficult to get a suitable driver.

It would appear that over thirty candidates applied for the post but, after occupying two meetings and the expertise of a special examiner, the whole matter was referred back for a second test of the aspirants for the post. Verily, Henry Ford has come to Cork, and the Corporation is acting justly to the citizens in ensuring that wizardry in driving must go hand in hand with wizardry in manufacturing. It is worthy of note that the time and place of the next test stunts are not revealed. People are saying that a portion of the Lough is being reclaimed for the purpose of erecting an arena in which to conduct future examinations for the post of Corporation driver. There should be little difficulty in potting the Gordon Bennett Cup for Cork next year.

£10,000 for Mick’s Memoirs

The Publicity Department of Dáil Éireann has issued the text of a curious telegram it received - “To Michael Collins, c/o Lord Mayor of Dublin, Mansion House. Will you consider £10,000 for memoirs. Please reply. From Macartney, Southampton Row, London”. Reply:

“To Macartney, Southampton Row, London. I cannot comply. The time is not yet opportune, but as your offer reached me first, I shall at some time give you the offer of first refusal.

From Michael Collins”.

Effigies Banned by I.R.A.

Effigies of members of the Crown forces and of Sir Hamar Greenwood were found hanging in several streets in Dublin yesterday and were removed by order of the I.R.A. Officers stated that no display calculated to cause irritation to the spirit of the truce would be permitted. The first effigy appeared in Gloucester Place and was merely a figure bearing the inscriptions, “Up Dublin” and “God Save Ireland”. Not wishing to be outdone, other enthusiasts quickly got to work and several more life-sized figures, well stuffed and proportioned, were hoisted high amidst much jubilation.

Jurors’ Indisposition in Donegal Fifty jurors summoned for service at the County Donegal Assizes sent medical certificates of inability to attend.

“Graft” at Ellis Island

Graft in Ellis Island has been exposed by an investigation led by Immigration Commissioner Wallace. It is estimated that $ ½ million a year has been extorted from immigration deportees who are ignorant of the customs and language of the country and of U.S. money values.

Many more, whose admission to the country was obviously against the interests of the United States, have been allowed to enter on paying bribes.

American Open Tournament Willie Ogg won the Open Golf Tournament at Shawnee, Pennsylvania. Joe Kirkwood and Peter O’Hara tied for second. Abe Mitchell was fourth.