Fears docks may close, but Ford factory on Marina set to roar back into life

HEARING worrying rumours that the Passage and Rushbrooke Docks were closing, the Echo spoke to the manager by phone, it reported on Saturday, June 11, 1921.

He denied the rumours. It is true, however, the Echo reported, that a large number of hands have been recently discharged owing to the great slackness of work everywhere prevailing. Ship building and repairing are in general depression and the situation in yards across the channel is the same, if not worse.

It is hoped that when the coal dispute resolves, the dockyards will return to normal and prosperous conditions.

There was better industrial news with a report that the Ford Marina works, which had been essentially closed since the start of the year, were due to re-start soon. Management hoped to re-employ all old hands within a couple of months and to take on new workers. “In view of the great scarcity of employment in the city, this announcement will be received with marked gratification and all classes will join in wishing success to the management in its future operations.”

Troubles continue

The War of Independence continued to wreak havoc across Cork.

Thomas O’Keeffe, 22, an out of work labourer of Corporation Buildings, was shot dead at Ballyvolane around 6pm last night.

At about 9pm, shots were heard in the vicinity of Patrick Street and caused considerable commotion among the public,

The Corporation Ambulance was summoned to Merchant’s Street and conveyed John Chute, Knapp’s Square, and Michael Crowley, Dalton’s Avenue, to the North Infirmary. Each had bullet wounds in the thigh. Chute is rather seriously injured, Crowley has since been released.

Crown forces raided Mrs Stenson’s licensed premises on Douglas Street this morning. There were several men present at the time. The official account says a meeting was being held, and when Crown forces arrived, the men ran out through the back. Shots were fired and one man was seriously wounded in the neck. Ten arrests were made.

Two constables were fired at while walking on the bank of the river near Ballinhassig yesterday evening. Neither was wounded.

No Coal at Crosser

The Cork to Crosshaven train was again held up at Carrigaline. Three wagons of coal consigned to Crown forces were detached and the contents thrown over the embankment before the train was allowed to proceed.

When about to start its return journey from Crosshaven, a party of military arrived and searched the passengers. The guard, Mr Moore, of Hibernian Buildings, was arrested.

In Co. Tipperary, a coal wagon destined for Nenagh Military Barracks was destroyed last night.

A boy named Egan, residing at Derry Castle, Killaloe, was brought to Nenagh Hospital in a precarious state yesterday. On picking up a live bomb, he noticed a sizzling and threw it some yards away. When it touched the ground, it exploded, inflicting serious injuries.

Trinity Sports Abandoned

A letter signed “By Order, I.R.A.” has warned the Provost of Trinity College that the college sports can only be held at risk to the public. In consequence, the college authorities have decided against taking the responsibility of inviting visitors and cancelled the whole of next week’s programme.

Irish Race Conference

The Irish Self-Determination League of Great Britain is acting on a suggestion of the Irish Republican Association of South Africa to organise a conference of representatives of the Irish race from throughout the world.

An organising secretary is taking offices in Paris. It is hoped there will be representatives from each of the provinces or states of Canada, Newfoundland, the United States, South Africa; from the Argentine, Chile, Bolivia and other South American countries; representatives of the old Irish blood in Spain, Austria, France and Italy and of course representatives from Scotland, England and Wales.

Lion Tamer Mauled

A lion tamer has been badly mauled during a performance in Paris when a coronet solo was played. The lions had to be scared from the prostrate tamer by the firing of blank cartridges.

Sales of Candy Soar

The sale of candy in the United States has increased rapidly since the beginning of prohibition.

An extra $552,200 more was spent on sweetmeats in 1920 over 1919. (The Volstead Act prohibiting alcohol took effect on January 17, 1920).