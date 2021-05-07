No sport in Cork... sounds like 2021, not 1921! What was in the news 100 years ago?

THERE were parallels between modern-day pandemic-hit Cork and the Cork of a century ago in the Evening Echo on Saturday, May 7, 1921.

In the popular sports feature, ‘Carbery’s Column’, Carbery reported on the effect of sport being cancelled by the ongoing War of Independence

“Cessation of hurling, football, coursing, handball, bowling and kindred native pastimes leaves a big void in the lighter side of our outdoor physical life,” he said.

“Here and there, an intrepid few are keeping the sports alive. Last week, I happened on a happy-looking, perspiring group. They had been indulging in a friendly practice match deep in rural fields.

“They had a well-made ball too, firm and springy, made by Lawlor, the well-known Kilkenny hurler.

“Cashman, the one-time star winger, made high-class hurling balls, suited for sunny days and speedy eyes. Friend Lawlor makes a quitter ball, which clings longer to the ash and leaves its ‘feel’ with the striker.

“For many years, we had occasion to grumble of inferior playing mediums thrown in between high-class players by Central Council referees in all-important games — heavy, soggy creations which gave ten minutes usefulness, and were so much heavy, inelastic leather and fluff. And those were on the occasions of £600 gates. Criticism improved the quality of the balls used.

“Some of us would welcome a game now, however soggy the sphere. A tattered sliotar even would serve.”

Shooting in Youghal

Three ex-soldiers and two girls were fired upon when returning from a dance at the military barracks in Youghal at 5am today. A volley rang out from behind the Fair Field Wall as they walked along Main Street, opposite Green’s Quay. Three were wounded.

Thomas Collins, of Cross Lane, was seriously injured with part of his leg blown away. Essie Sheehan received four shots in the back and Patrick Lynam was wounded in the hand and foot.

The assailants made off to Tallow Street where a motor awaited them and they fired another volley down the street before clearing out.

Collins and Essie were taken into houses in Carroll’s Court while Lynam made his way to the police barracks with assistance.

John McCarthy had a narrow escape, a bullet passing through his trousers, and Fanny Sheehan escaped unhurt. Thomas Collins later succumbed to his injuries.

Two men shot dead

A poorly dressed man aged about 35 was shot dead in Tory Top Lane today. No further information is available other than that the Corporation ambulance was telephoned for at 2.10pm with a message stating there was a man dead in the lane. He had been shot through the head and the face was disfigured.

Also, J. Lynch, Middle Road, Whitegate was taken from his home early yesterday morning and shot dead. Details of the tragedy are not yet clear.

Lissarda Bridge Blown Up

The bridge over the Cork-Macroom railway at Lissarda was blown up last night. The morning train could only proceed as far as Crookstown but a breakdown gang got quickly to work and the 9.30 service ran as usual.

Cork Quarter Sessions

The Honourable the Recorder gave judgement in claims for compensation for personal injuries from Detective Officers Maitiff and Ryan. He said both appellants were holding good positions in the police and were highly thought of in and outside the force. Their prospects had been very good and evidence was given that in all probability they would have attained to the rank of District Inspector.

On January 15, they were attacked on Washington Street and sustained desperate wounds. Dr Dundon, the eminent surgeon, was at the Mercy Hospital at the time and very likely saved their lives.

Both were formerly strong, healthy men full of activity and were now incapacitated wrecks.

The Recorder fixed compensation at £6,000 each, though no sum could compensate them.

Cork Butter Prices

Butter prices have been dropping steadily for some time, with a 10 shilling drop in the hundredweight this morning. It is anticipated they will continue to fall.

de Valera and Craig Meet

It seems no peace negotiations are afoot as a result of the meeting between Éamon de Valera and Sir James Craig. The latter’s attitude is that if the south wants peace, the only way to secure it is by working lawfully through the southern parliament. Ulster will enter no negotiations on the basis of a Republic.