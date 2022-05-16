Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 12:23

Two men arrested at Tottenham v Burnley following ‘discriminatory gestures’

The Metropolitan Police said the men were ejected from the Clarets section of the stadium.
Two men arrested at Tottenham v Burnley following ‘discriminatory gestures’

By PA Sport Staff

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence during Tottenham’s game against Burnley on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the men were ejected from the Burnley section of the stadium and arrested by officers before being taken into custody.

A statement on Tottenham’s official Twitter feed read: “The club can confirm two visiting supporters have been identified and arrested following  discriminatory gestures at today’s match.

“We shall be supporting the police with their investigation.”

Burnley also pledged to work with Tottenham and both the Metropolitan Police and Lancashire Police on the matter.

More in this section

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight
Erling Haaland backed to make Manchester City move a success by Ferran Soriano Erling Haaland backed to make Manchester City move a success by Ferran Soriano
England manager Gareth Southgate praises Jake Daniels’ bravery in coming out England manager Gareth Southgate praises Jake Daniels’ bravery in coming out
Premier League approves Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea

Premier League approves Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more