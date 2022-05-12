Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 17:54

TV Guide: What sport it on television this weekend?

A full rundown of all this weekend's televised sporting action
There's a wealth of sport on this weekend across GAA, soccer, rugby, and much more.

Among the highlights being televised is the Champions Cup semi-finals, the Munster Hurling Championship, and the Women's FA Cup final.

Here's where you can find coverage of this weekend's sporting offerings...

Friday, May 13th

Soccer: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (SSE Airtricity League Premier Division) - RTÉ Two, 7.30pm

Horse Racing: Leopardstown - TG4, 5pm & 7.25pm

MMA: Michael Page v Logan Storley - Virgin Media 2, 9pm

Golf: Soudal Open - Sky Sports Main Event, 12pm

Golf: Congnizant Founders Cup (LPGA Tour) - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm

Saturday, May 14th

Horse Racing: Newbury & Newmarket - Virgin Media One, 1.15pm

GAA: Kildare v Tyrone (All-Ireland U20 final) - TG4, 4.30pm

GAA: Dublin v Kilkenny (Leinster Hurling Championship) - Sky Sports Arena, 6.30pm

Rugby: Leinster v Toulouse (Heineken Champions Cup) - BT Sport 1, 2.30pm

Motor sport: Formula E (Berlin ePrix, race one) - Virgin Media Three, 1.30pm

Golf: Soudal Open - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm

Golf: Congnizant Founders Cup (LPGA Tour) - Sky Sports Main Event, 11pm

Soccer: Chelsea v Liverpool (FA Cup) - BBC One, 4pm

Sunday, May 15th

Horse Racing: Naas - RTÉ One, 1.40pm

GAA: Waterford v Cork (Munster Hurling Championship) - RTÉ Two, 1.15pm

GAA: Clare v Limerick (Munster Hurling Championship) - RTÉ Two, 3.45pm

GAA: Kildare v Westmeath (Leinster Football Championship) - GAAGO, 2.15pm

GAA: Dublin v Meath (Leinster Football Championship) - GAAGO, 4.30pm

GAA: Derry v Monaghan (Ulster Football semi-final) - BBC Sport NI/BBC Two, 3.45pm

Rugby: Racing 92 v La Rochelle (Heineken Champions Cup) - Virgin Media Two, 2.30pm

Motor sport: Formula E (Berlin ePrix, race two) - Virgin Media Three, 1.30pm

Soccer: West Ham United v Manchester City (Premier League) - Sky Sports Main Event, 11.30am

Soccer: Everton v Brentford (Premier League) - Sky Sports Main Event, 4pm

Soccer: Chelsea v Manchester City (Women's FA Cup final) - BBC One, 1.50pm

Golf: Soudal Open - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm

Golf: Congnizant Founders Cup (LPGA Tour) - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm

