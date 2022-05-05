TV Guide: What sport is on television this weekend?

James Cox

There is a big weekend of sport ahead including the Munster Senior Football Championship and the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Rugby fans will be looking forward to more Champions Cup action while in soccer, Manchester City and Liverpool will continue to battle it out for the Premier League title.

Here is your full weekend TV sport guide:

Friday, May 6th

Golf:

Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-6.30pm

The Belfry British Masters

Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11pm

TPC Potomac Wells Fargo Championship

Soccer:

Sky Sports Football, League 1 Play-off Semi-final

7.45pm Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

BT Sport 2

5.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Empoli

8pm Genoa v Juventus

LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2

8pm LL: Levante v Real Sociedad

Rugby:

Premier Sports 1

7.35pm URC: Cardiff Rugby v Zebre

BT Sport 1

Challenge Cup

8pm Gloucester v Saracens

Saturday, May 7th

Soccer:

Sky Sports Football

Scottish Premiership

Noon Celtic v Hearts

Premier Sports 1

3pm PL: Chelsea v Wolverhampton

Sky Sports Premier League

5.30pm PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester Utd

BT Sport 1

7.45pm PL: Liverpool v Tottenham

GAA;

TG4

All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final

4pm Sligo v Kildare

GAA Sky Sports Arena

Munster SFC Semi-final

6pm Cork v Kerry

Rugby:

BT Sport 3

Champions Cup

5.30pm La Rochelle v Montpellier

BT Sport 2

Challenge Cup

12.30pm Edinburgh v Wasps

Champions Cup

3pm Munster v Toulouse

5.30pm Leicester Tigers v Leinster

Challenge Cup

8pm Lyon v Glasgow Warriors

Golf:

Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-5.30pm

The Belfry British Masters

Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm

Washington DC Wells Fargo Championship

Formula One:

Sky Sports F1 from 6pm

Practice & Qualifying Miami Grand Prix

Sunday, May 8th

Soccer:

Sky Sports Football

Women's Super League

Noon Chelsea v Manchester Utd

Women's Super League

Noon West Ham Utd v Arsenal

Sky Sports Premier League

2pm PL: Arsenal v Leeds Utd

4.30pm Manchester City v Newcastle Utd

Sky Sports Football

League 1 Play-off Semi-final

6.30pm MK Dons v Wycombe

GAA:

TG4

All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final

1pm Kerry v Tyrone

RTÉ 2

Munster Senior Hurling

2pm Limerick v Tipperary

RTÉ 2 & BBC 2

Ulster Senior Football

4pm Cavan v Donegal

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.15pm

Highlights The Sunday Game

Rugby:

BT Sport 2

Challenge Cup

12.30pm Toulon v London Irish

Channel 4, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2

Champions Cup

3pm Racing 92 v Sale

Premier Sports 1

3pm URC: Ospreys v Dragons

Golf:

Sky Sports Mix, noon-3pm

Madrid Ladies Open

Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm

The Belfry British Masters

Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm

TPC Potomac Wells Fargo Championship

Formula One:

Sky Sports F1 from 7pm

Florida Miami Grand Prix