TV Guide: What sport is on television this weekend?

James Cox
There is a big weekend of sport ahead including the Munster Senior Football Championship and the Ulster Senior Football Championship.
Rugby fans will be looking forward to more Champions Cup action while in soccer, Manchester City and Liverpool will continue to battle it out for the Premier League title.
Here is your full weekend TV sport guide:
Friday, May 6th
Golf:
Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-6.30pm
The Belfry British Masters
Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11pm
TPC Potomac Wells Fargo Championship
Soccer:
Sky Sports Football, League 1 Play-off Semi-final
7.45pm Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday
BT Sport 2
5.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Empoli
8pm Genoa v Juventus
LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2
8pm LL: Levante v Real Sociedad
Rugby:
Premier Sports 1
7.35pm URC: Cardiff Rugby v Zebre
BT Sport 1
Challenge Cup
8pm Gloucester v Saracens
Saturday, May 7th
Soccer:
Sky Sports Football
Scottish Premiership
Noon Celtic v Hearts
Premier Sports 1
3pm PL: Chelsea v Wolverhampton
Sky Sports Premier League
5.30pm PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester Utd
BT Sport 1
7.45pm PL: Liverpool v Tottenham
GAA;
TG4
All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final
4pm Sligo v Kildare
GAA Sky Sports Arena
Munster SFC Semi-final
6pm Cork v Kerry
Rugby:
BT Sport 3
Champions Cup
5.30pm La Rochelle v Montpellier
BT Sport 2
Challenge Cup
12.30pm Edinburgh v Wasps
Champions Cup
3pm Munster v Toulouse
5.30pm Leicester Tigers v Leinster
Challenge Cup
8pm Lyon v Glasgow Warriors
Golf:
Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-5.30pm
The Belfry British Masters
Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm
Washington DC Wells Fargo Championship
Formula One:
Sky Sports F1 from 6pm
Practice & Qualifying Miami Grand Prix
Sunday, May 8th
Soccer:
Sky Sports Football
Women's Super League
Noon Chelsea v Manchester Utd
Women's Super League
Noon West Ham Utd v Arsenal
Sky Sports Premier League
2pm PL: Arsenal v Leeds Utd
4.30pm Manchester City v Newcastle Utd
Sky Sports Football
League 1 Play-off Semi-final
6.30pm MK Dons v Wycombe
GAA:
TG4
All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final
1pm Kerry v Tyrone
RTÉ 2
Munster Senior Hurling
2pm Limerick v Tipperary
RTÉ 2 & BBC 2
Ulster Senior Football
4pm Cavan v Donegal
RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
Rugby:
BT Sport 2
Challenge Cup
12.30pm Toulon v London Irish
Channel 4, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2
Champions Cup
3pm Racing 92 v Sale
Premier Sports 1
3pm URC: Ospreys v Dragons
Golf:
Sky Sports Mix, noon-3pm
Madrid Ladies Open
Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
The Belfry British Masters
Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm
TPC Potomac Wells Fargo Championship
Formula One:
Sky Sports F1 from 7pm
Florida Miami Grand Prix