Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 17:52

Tottenham set for summer spree as owners invest £150m to back Antonio Conte

The funds will be available following Spurs’ return to the Champions League.
Tottenham set for summer spree as owners invest £150m to back Antonio Conte

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Tottenham’s owners have invested £150million into the club as they prepare to back Antonio Conte in the transfer marker this summer.

Majority shareholders ENIC have pledged the cash – via the issue of convertible A Shares and accompanying warrants – to provide “greater financial flexibility and the ability to further invest on and off the pitch”.

The additional funds, in combination with revenue from a first full season at their new stadium at full capacity, comes on the back of Spurs returning to the Champions League after two years away.

It will be music to the ears of Conte, who warned about the need for investment in order to compete on all fronts next year.

He has also spoken about the desire to improve his squad with “important players” and this will now give Spurs the opportunity to do so this summer.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: ““The delivery of a world-class home was always a key building block in driving diversified revenues to enable us to invest in the teams and support our ambitions to be consistently competing at the highest levels of European football.

“Additional capital from ENIC will now enable further investment in the club at an important time.”

Conte is due to meet with the club later this week to discuss his future, having previously refused to commit to being in the role next season.

More in this section

Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on
Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches
Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’ Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more