Sunday Sport: Man City take Premier League title, Waterford and Tipperary crash out

Updated: 6.15pm

Soccer

Manchester City have been claimed their fourth Premier League title in five seasons after beating Aston Villa 3-2 at home.

Liverpool remained in contention ahead of their fixture against Wolves, however, their 3-1 win was not enough once City got the better of Stephen Gerard's men.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will be in the Champions League after taking a 5-0 win over Norwich City, meaning Arsenal miss out on that spot despite their 5-1 win over already safe Everton.

Leeds United also took a 2-1 win away to Brentford while Burnely went down 2-1 to Newcastle, extended Leeds' stay in the top flight. Elsewhere, Chelsea beat already relegated Watford 2-1.

Manchester United meanwhile lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace and West Ham took a 3-1 loss to Brighton. Finally, Leicester City beat Southampton 4-1 at the King Power Stadium.

GAA

Clare have ended Waterford's hurling season with a 3-31 to 2-22 at Cusack Park.

The Déise needed a win to get through to the All-Ireland Championship, but instead have missed out to Cork after the Rebels took a 3-30 to 1-24 win over Tipperary.

Next up for the counties, Clare face Limerick in the Munster final on June 5th, while Cork meet the winner of the Joe McDonagh Cup, Antrim or Kerry, on June 4th.

***

In the preliminary round of the Tailteann Cup's southern group, Offaly got a win over Wexford, with the game in Enniscorthy ending 2-13 to 3-11.

***

Kilkenny have been crowned the U20 All-Ireland Hurling champions for 2022 after beating Limerick 0-19 to 0-18 at Semple Stadium.

Kilkenny's Padraig Lennon and Limerick's Patrick O'Donovan. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

***

Armagh have retained their Ulster Senior Ladies Football title with a win over Donegal in Clones, ending 3-17 to 1-19.

Golf

Seamus Power sits sixth on the leaderboard ahead of the final day of the US PGA Championship.

The Waterford native will tee-off from three-under-par at 7.15pm Irish time in Oklahoma. The 35-year-old is playing in only his second ever Major and is six shots off Chilean leader Mito Pereira.

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 17th on level-par. He gets underway from 5.45pm while Shane Lowry has resumed from three-over-par and is level-par after his first hole.

Rugby

The Irish women's team has been beaten 40-7 by Australia in their World Sevens Series semi-final in France.

Meanwhile, the men's team has beaten hosts France 24-7 to progress to the final. They will face either Fiji in the decider at around 5.30pm.

Tennis

The French Open got underway in Paris this morning with a couple of surprises already taking place.

In the men's draw, 2018 and 2019 finalist Dominic Thiem is out after losing in straight sets in the first round to unseeded Bolivian Hugo Dellien.

Meanwhile, women's sixth seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia has lost in three sets to Poland's Magda Linette.

Formula One

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc retired early from the Spanish Grand Prix leaving Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to ultimately claim the chequered flag.

The defending champion's now gone above the Ferrari driver to the top of the championship table.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was second, with Mercedes' George Russell third.

Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton recovered from an early collision to finish fifth.