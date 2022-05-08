Sunday sport: Limerick beat Tipperary by eight points in Munster Hurling Championship

GAA

Donegal are back into the Ulster Senior Football Championship final.

This comes after they beat Cavan 2-16 to 0-16 points in Clones today.

Conor O'Donnell and Paddy McBrearty with the goals for Declan Bonner's side.

They will face the winner of Derry and Monaghan next.

Elsewhere, Galway enjoyed a 4-20 to 0-8 win over Leitrim in their Connacht semi-final at Pearse Stadium.

They will face Roscommon in the decider in three weeks time.

Tyrone beat Kerry by two points in their All-Ireland Under-20 Football Championship semi-final today.

1-14 to 1-12 was the final score at MW Hire O'Moore Park and they'll meet Kildare in the final.

Limerick survived a first-half scare to beat Tipperary by eight points in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship today, 3-21 to 22-points was the final score at the Gaelic Grounds.

That's three wins from three so far for John Kiely's side and they have booked their place in the All-Ireland Championship.

Soccer

Manchester City have gone three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

They've beaten Newcastle 5-0 at the Etihad as they put their Champions League disappointment during the week behind them.

Raheem Sterling scored twice with Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden also finding the back of the net for the hosts.

Elsewhere Arsenal beat Leeds 2-1 and are now four points clear of north London rivals Tottenham in fourth.

Everton got what could prove to be a massive three points in their bid to avoid the drop.

They beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium and that takes them out of the bottom three which Leeds go into.

And West Ham enjoyed a 4-0 win over already relegated Norwich at Carrow Road.

Rangers beat Dundee United 2-0 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

That means Celtic will have to wait until Wednesday night to be confirmed as champions.

Chelsea came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 and win their third consecutive Women's Super League title.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners at West Ham and briefly went top of the table today, but finish one point behind the Emma Hayes' side.

Rugby

Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, May 14th at 3pm.

The other last four clash will be Racing 92 and Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle on the Sunday of that weekend.

Golf

Rory McIlroy will get his final round of the Wells Fargo Championship underway in a tie for sixth later on.

A two-under-par third round of 68 last night has him two-under all round and six shots off the lead that's held by Keegan Bradley.

Formula One

Ferrari driver and championship leader Charles Leclerc is on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.

He'll be joined on the front row of the grid by his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

World champion Max Versappen qualified in third.