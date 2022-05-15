Sunday sport: Dublin reach Leinster final, Clare and Limerick play out thrilling draw

Digital Desk Staff

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan says his side will need to produce an even better performance to be crowned Leinster champions this year.

The Lilywhites booked their place in the provincial final following a 2 point win over Westmeath in today's semi-final at Croke Park.

They will face Dublin in the decider after the Dubs strolled past Meath in the other last four tie.

Ryan says they'll need something special to get past the Sky Blues.

Derry will face Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Final.

That is after the Oak Leaf County got past Monaghan in their semi-final 3-12 to 17 points.

Benny Heron scored two goals to send Rory Gallagher's men into the decider.

***

Limerick will take on Clare in the Munster Senior Hurling Final.

The defending champions will face the Banner once again after both sides played out a 1-21 to 24 point draw in Ennis.

Cork can still make the All Ireland series after their 6 point win over Waterford today.

A win for the Rebels against Tipperary would keep their season alive for the summer.

Golf

Seamus Power is 4 under par through 14 during his final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

He is in a tie for 15th on 18 under par for the tournament.

Xander Schauffele leads on 23-under par.

Tennis

Andy Murray has withdrawn from this month's French Open and will focus on Wimbledon.

The Scot, who turned 35 on Sunday, said in February he would skip the whole clay-court season but then changed his mind and took a wildcard into last week's Madrid Open.

He reached the third round, beating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov before having to pull out of what would have been a first clash with Novak Djokovic since 2017 because of illness.